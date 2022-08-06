Who was Young Slo-Be? Fans mourn loss as Stockton rapper is shot dead

The rapper Young Slo-Be passed away on the evening of August 5. He was shot dead and detailed information on the incident is yet to be revealed.

CBS News reported that an unidentified individual was shot in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. When the cops arrived, they found the victim with severe injuries. No other details were disclosed and the motive behind the killing is currently being investigated.

Rapper Thethizzler later confirmed the news and expressed his grief on social media where he wrote:

“Rest In Peace Young Slo-Be. We’re devastated to announce that rising star @youngslobe2100 was shot and killed this morning. It was an honor to work with Slo-Be the last couple of years and we’re heartbroken to say goodbye. Our hearts are heavy, and our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”

Everything known about Young Slo-Be

Young Slo-Be was popular for his song I Love You, which went viral on TikTok (Image via youngslobe2100/Instagram)

Also known as Disean Jaquae Victor, the rapper never unveiled much about his early life. The rapper, who refused to disclose his age, was incredibly loyal to the 2100 block of Nightingale Avenue, also known as The G in Central California. His loyalty was often spotted in his music.

Both Slo-Be's uncle and father were musical artists and while his uncle tried hard to become a musical star, his father would rap. However, neither of them managed to gain recognition outside their native place.

Additionally, Victor once said that he was raised by women as he didn't have a great relationship with his dad. Speaking about his mother, the rapper had said:

“She worked a 9-5. She worked; she wasn’t selling no dope or none of that sh*t. She’s street smart, but she wasn’t a street woman. She always wanted her kids to do good.”

Victor was inspired to pursue a career in music after working in his father's studio. He managed to record a song when his father was absent and became more serious about music in 2018.

His musical journey, however, started when one of his songs, I Love You, went viral on TikTok. His daughter revealed the news to him stating that it is being loved by thousands of people.

Although he never used TikTok, this experience helped him realize the power of social networking platforms. It also helped him understand that anything is possible.

His latest project, titled Southeast, was released in June 2022 on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud. The song was an inspiration from Stockton and a tribute to his life there. Speaking about the song, Young Slo-Be explained:

“It’s nothing major; it’s self-explanatory – Southeast. Where in Stockton? That’s what we on. … I f**k with this tape. I ain’t the best rapper in the world, but I do me. Hopefully, they f**k with me for me. You just want people to know you for you and the art you’re putting out. Put your time and effort in and motherf***as are going to appreciate that s**t.”

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Although Young Slo-Be was not a famous artist like others, he was still a familiar name in the music industry. Fans expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his demise:

Otto Von Biz Markie @Passionweiss RIP Young Slo-Be, the latest future legend stolen from us in this nightmare holocaust, the third in a murdered trinity with Drakeo & Bris, innovating a new West Coast whisper-smirk style, vicious and hilarious, forever rewindable. Slo-Be Bryant from Southeast, gone far too soon. RIP Young Slo-Be, the latest future legend stolen from us in this nightmare holocaust, the third in a murdered trinity with Drakeo & Bris, innovating a new West Coast whisper-smirk style, vicious and hilarious, forever rewindable. Slo-Be Bryant from Southeast, gone far too soon. https://t.co/Xd1WefSt3J

ebk.eth @zzsaif777



Very sad



Was thinking about “Don’t Kome 2 My Funeral” when the news broke.

#youngslobe RIP Young Slo-Be. Really was on the come up, been one of my favorite artists for a minute.Very sadWas thinking about “Don’t Kome 2 My Funeral” when the news broke. RIP Young Slo-Be. Really was on the come up, been one of my favorite artists for a minute.Very sad 💔💔Was thinking about “Don’t Kome 2 My Funeral” when the news broke.#youngslobe https://t.co/vSKIbJADVF

Moon 🧋🫧💙 @PVivic RIP Young Slo-Be man I’m devastated. RIP Young Slo-Be man I’m devastated.

While some expressed their grief over his passing, others said that his career had just begun taking off before he was killed. Some also said that music lovers have lost way too many artists recently.

Joaquin Garcia @Joaquin_nic333 RIP Young Slo-Be. My favorite rapper and all I’ve been listen to this past year. Real legend this shit is devastating RIP Young Slo-Be. My favorite rapper and all I’ve been listen to this past year. Real legend this shit is devastating https://t.co/NBfxJYSRqK

A**** (WGK🦍) @0nMy15thAccount RIP Young Slo-be, his career was js taking off too, shits so sad RIP Young Slo-be, his career was js taking off too, shits so sad 💔 https://t.co/DYS63FJQO7

Mo @ijustbetweetn Young Slo-Be was on his way to be sumn big out of NorCal and was one of my favorite artists. Sadly he passed away today so here’s a thread of some of my favorite songs he’s released. RIP Slo-Be🕊



1. This ain’t nun new ft Bris (rip), EBK Young Joc, & EBK Juvie Young Slo-Be was on his way to be sumn big out of NorCal and was one of my favorite artists. Sadly he passed away today so here’s a thread of some of my favorite songs he’s released. RIP Slo-Be🕊1. This ain’t nun new ft Bris (rip), EBK Young Joc, & EBK Juvie https://t.co/8Z3AbfSMvA

z @DullboyZini RIP Young Slo-be. we losing way too many young artist out here. smh. RIP Young Slo-be. we losing way too many young artist out here. smh.

James Pond @necropaulis RIP Young Slo-Be



Another SoundCloud rapper I've never heard of taken from us too soon. RIP Young Slo-BeAnother SoundCloud rapper I've never heard of taken from us too soon.

daniel 🤙🏽 @DanielTsunamii Rip Young Slo-Be, bruh was going stupid too 🤦🏽‍♂️ Rip Young Slo-Be, bruh was going stupid too 🤦🏽‍♂️

Detailed information on his personal life remains unknown.

