Who was Young Slo-Be? Fans mourn loss as Stockton rapper is shot dead

The rapper Young Slo-Be passed away on the evening of August 5. He was shot dead and detailed information on the incident is yet to be revealed.
CBS News reported that an unidentified individual was shot in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue. When the cops arrived, they found the victim with severe injuries. No other details were disclosed and the motive behind the killing is currently being investigated.
Rapper Thethizzler later confirmed the news and expressed his grief on social media where he wrote:
“Rest In Peace Young Slo-Be. We’re devastated to announce that rising star @youngslobe2100 was shot and killed this morning. It was an honor to work with Slo-Be the last couple of years and we’re heartbroken to say goodbye. Our hearts are heavy, and our condolences go out to his family and loved ones.”
Everything known about Young Slo-Be
Also known as Disean Jaquae Victor, the rapper never unveiled much about his early life. The rapper, who refused to disclose his age, was incredibly loyal to the 2100 block of Nightingale Avenue, also known as The G in Central California. His loyalty was often spotted in his music.
Both Slo-Be's uncle and father were musical artists and while his uncle tried hard to become a musical star, his father would rap. However, neither of them managed to gain recognition outside their native place.
Additionally, Victor once said that he was raised by women as he didn't have a great relationship with his dad. Speaking about his mother, the rapper had said:
“She worked a 9-5. She worked; she wasn’t selling no dope or none of that sh*t. She’s street smart, but she wasn’t a street woman. She always wanted her kids to do good.”
Victor was inspired to pursue a career in music after working in his father's studio. He managed to record a song when his father was absent and became more serious about music in 2018.
His musical journey, however, started when one of his songs, I Love You, went viral on TikTok. His daughter revealed the news to him stating that it is being loved by thousands of people.
Although he never used TikTok, this experience helped him realize the power of social networking platforms. It also helped him understand that anything is possible.
His latest project, titled Southeast, was released in June 2022 on Spotify, Apple Music, and Soundcloud. The song was an inspiration from Stockton and a tribute to his life there. Speaking about the song, Young Slo-Be explained:
“It’s nothing major; it’s self-explanatory – Southeast. Where in Stockton? That’s what we on. … I f**k with this tape. I ain’t the best rapper in the world, but I do me. Hopefully, they f**k with me for me. You just want people to know you for you and the art you’re putting out. Put your time and effort in and motherf***as are going to appreciate that s**t.”
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Although Young Slo-Be was not a famous artist like others, he was still a familiar name in the music industry. Fans expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his demise:
While some expressed their grief over his passing, others said that his career had just begun taking off before he was killed. Some also said that music lovers have lost way too many artists recently.
Detailed information on his personal life remains unknown.