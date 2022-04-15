Why is Andrew Garfield going viral on TikTok? Netizens obsessed with actor's laugh 

Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield has been the talk of the town since reprising his role as Peter Parker in the 2021 movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home. His scenes from the movie flooded TikTok's FYP section, especially the part where his character saved Zendaya from falling off a tall structure.

Fans filed petitions for his return as the swinging superhero in a third chapter of his incomplete The Amazing Spider-Man series. However, that seems to have very low possibilities.

The actor is back in the viral section of social media. This time for his adorable but almost comical laugh. A video of the actor laughing is being used to create some hilarious memes.

Andrew Garfield's TikTok laughing clip is from a Wired interview

The actor was part of Wired's Autocomplete Interviews on December 7, 2021, while promoting his Oscar-nominated movie, tick, tick...BOOM!

The interview follows a simple idea: Celebrities answer the most Googled questions about themselves. All the questions on the show are user-generated and can sometimes be hilarious or uncomfortable. Occasionally, they can be hilarious and uncomfortable, which happened in Andrew Garfield's case.

Somewhere in the middle of the video, a question popped up that read:

"Andrew Garfield organ movie."

The question cracked up the actor, resulting in the iconic laugh.

He joked about the question saying,

"That sounds like the title of my s*x tape or something!"

He felt that the question was a bad translation from another language, where the person was trying to find an adult movie related to Garfield.

He then replied that the person might be referencing his 2010 movie, Never Let Me Go.

The actor moved on to replying to more questions, but the internet could not get over his short, high-pitch laugh, so much so that just a few months later, it became a viral sensation.

A few examples of the viral meme

Internet users have gone creative with the trend, editing the audio to match music and songs. Check out some of our favorite versions of the trending meme:

1) Imad Riaz (@batoflahore) on Instagram clipped the audio and synced it perfectly with Stay by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI.

2) @PrincessMaddyx7 on Twitter autotuned the laugh, which sounds even more hilarious.

3) Andy Behbakht posted edit on Twitter, where Andrew Garfield’s laugh has been synced to the Spider-Man theme song.

4) Jonah Pedro created multiple meme videos with the audio, from turning the laugh into Avengers' theme song to remixing it with a viral song called Crazy Frog. Here are a few of his videos:

Garfield's unfiltered reactions are very popular among his fans. From his laugh to him using his phone during the Oscars, internet users seem to be enchanted by everything the star does.

A video of his reaction to the Will Smith controversy went viral a few days after the event. In the video, Garfield walks out of the venue and seemingly says something like, "Why the f**ck would Will do that?" The star then imitates the gesture of a clap.

The video resulted in numerous memes on Twitter, with netizens supporting the actor, saying that they would have reacted in the same way.

Edited by Srijan Sen