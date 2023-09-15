Why is Big Hit Treat Soobin Better trending on Twitter? Fans enraged as they call out unfair treatment of TXT's leader

On Thursday, September 14, netizens and MOAs brought attention to the fact that there's been a rapid decrease and decline in TXT Soobin's screentime, line distribution, and other forms of promotions over the years since their debut. This issue came up after a fan noticed that in the group's recent collaboration with the Jonas Brothers for the track, Do It Like That, the leader of the group was given no more than four seconds of individual screen time, with his solo lines coming only up to eight seconds.

In light of this, fans brought up several past instances and other issues regarding the idol's lack of promotions and unfair treatment in comparison to the other TXT members. Fans believe that the company has been using Soobin as merely a marketing tool and has failed to shed light on his talents in singing, dancing, etc.

To address and bring a conclusion to the ongoing concern, fans have been trending their argument to garner Big Hit Entertainment's attention.

Expand Tweet

MOAs trend 'Big Hit Treat Soobin Better' following the minimal screen time, unfair distribution of lines, and lack of promotions for TXT's leader

The 22-year-old K-pop idol and leader of the five-piece K-pop group, TXT, has always caught fans' eyes for several reasons ranging from his mesmerizing vocals to his unarguable adorable characteristics.

While Soobin has bagged a huge and solid fanbase for himself over the past few years since the group's debut as various videos of him blew up on the internet, fans believe that his agency fails to see his potential.

There were also those who argued that Do It Like That is quite a short song and the line distribution between the TXT members and the Jonas Brothers would have been considerably harder. However, MOAs pointed out that it's been a prevalent issue in other TXT songs too, like Devil By The Window.

In addition, they also gave a bag of examples where Soobin's screen time and line distribution have never touched 30 seconds. Moreover, they also point out the fact that despite being the leader of the group and impressively carrying his role, he's never been given the opportunity to be the center of a dance choreography or a stage performance.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As fans continue to point out the persisting and concerning mistreatment of Soobin at the hands of Big Hit Entertainment, they also resurface an incident that happened a little over two years ago.

In 2021, the idol mentioned that he wanted to do a solo cover and when a fan asked him through his Bubble platform whether he'd decided on the song he wanted to cover, he replied:

"Not yet…I’m really busy... I’ll probably talk to the company and decide within this week."

However, since there has been no update on this since then, fans were naturally disappointed and upset at Big Hit's possible decline of Soobin's request.

As fans continue to address the issue and express their concerns for Soobin's career while trending the issue, they hope that the company moves forward with better strategies, more promotions, and fair treatment for the idol.