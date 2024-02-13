“Why are british ppl insults so funny”: Hilarious reactions erupt online as Rod Stewart lands harsh criticism on Ed Sheeran’s music

Grammy-winning Singer Rod Stewart recently delivered an unexpectedly critical remark regarding Ed Sheeran's music. As per the NY Post, in an interview with The Times on February 8, he was questioned about which up-and-coming musicians he thought would last long. Confused about the question, the 79-year-old celebrity asked,

“You mean like ‘Maggie May’? Songs that will be played in 50 years?”

When the interviewer suggested that he forgot Ed Sheeran's name, Rod Stewart refuted the suggestion and said that he couldn't recall Sheeran's name.

“No, not Ed, I don’t know any of his songs, old ginger bollocks.”

Once the interview went viral on X, netizens found Rod's comment hilarious. One person commented under @popbase's post about Rod's interview and said:

Netizens reacted hilariously as Stewart looked down upon Ed Sheeran’s music (Image via X/@erenfromtarget)

Netizens react hilariously as Rod Stewart criticizes Ed Sheeran’s music

Rod Stewart, a British rock and pop singer-songwriter, is considered one of the all-time greatest-selling musicians and is recognized for his characteristic raspy voice. The musician, who has sold nearly 120 million records worldwide, was knighted in the 2016 Birthday Honours for his contributions to music and charity.

In a recent interview with The Times, the 72-year-old singer of I Don't Want to Talk About It was asked which contemporary artists he thought were writing songs that would endure. Stewart answered, trying to recall the name of the artist,

“I like whatshisname. Oh F***ing great, Rod. Well done. He’s British, really talented and his songs will be around”.

When the Times reporter suggested that Sheeran was the one he forgot, he firmly denied it and called Sheeran an "old ginger bollocks."

Rob further said that George Ezra was the name he was looking for. Moreover, he added that he believed Ezra wrote some amazing music and that he would be around for a long time.

He then recognized I'll Be Riding Shotgun as George Ezra's 2018 hit song and started singing. Once this interview went viral, netizens took to X to react hilariously. Here are some comments from @popbase's post about Rod's interview:

Even though Rod Stewart doesn't think highly of Ed Sheeran, the singer is recognized as one of the greatest performers of the present generation, having sold over 150 million records globally. Sheeran's ÷ Tour became the highest-grossing tour of all time in 2019, and two of his albums are among the best-selling albums in the history of the UK chart.

Sheeran's most recent album, Autumn Variations, was released in 2023. It was produced by Aaron Dessner of the National and brought Sheeran's album chart records in the UK and Australia to seven, all in a row. Moreover, Sheeran recently achieved his sixth No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart in the United States.

