"Why not just investigate for yourself": Fans want Monica to talk to the source of Rish's rumor on Family Karma

Family Karma season 3 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented cast members as they spent some fun time together at Amrit and Nicholas' joint bachelor party. While some made memories, others were navigating personal relationships, relationship issues, and cheating allegations, generating a lot of drama.

On tonight's episode, Monica clarified to Rish that she was upset with Nirja, who was the source of the rumor that he cheated on her. Fans, however, felt that she should confront Nirja directly about the rumor. One tweeted:

Tasha Mack @NiqueG_22 I feel like Monica is being naive about this rumor. Like why not just investigate it for yourself #FamilyKarma I feel like Monica is being naive about this rumor. Like why not just investigate it for yourself #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of the series has been extremely popular among viewers. Cast members include Vishal Parvani, Richa Sadana, Amrit Kapai, Anisha Ramakrishna, Bali Chainani, Brian Benni, Monica Vaswani, and Rish Karam. Throughout the course of the season, the cast provides viewers with quality content.

The official synopsis of the Family Karma episode, titled, The Dysfunctional Dinner, reads:

"Vishal must shape up to save his marriage to Richa; a family dinner with their mums gets awkward; Monica questions Rish's lack of commitment; Avni hits the brakes on her flirtation with Brian."

Monica talks to Rish about the rumor on Family Karma

On this week's episode of Family Karma, the members spent quality time together while celebrating Amrit and Nicholas' bachelor party. The cast was having dinner when Rish's rumor of cheating on Monica was brought up once again. He clarified that they shouldn't keep bringing it up as it had no basis and no effect as the couple had a solid connection.

While Rish was confident about their connection, Monica had her own concerns. He was upset over the rumor being brought up again and she felt that it was time for them to address the source of the rumor. Monica was not upset over Amrit, Nicholas, or even Brian about spreading the rumor, but with Rish's brother's girlfriend Nirja. who had initially spoken to Amrit about Rish being with another woman.

In a confessional, the Family Karma star said:

"Rish's brothers are almost like my little brothers. So when Sonit's girlfriend came into the family, I welcomed her with open arms. But then, somewhere along thew line, things got a little tense. Anytime, like, Rish takes me on a trip, then I hear about it through Rish that "Oh she's fighting with Sonit again because he hasn't taken her on a trip. There was a lot of that compare and contrast."

Rish stated that he was also upset at how the rumor originated and who did it, but he felt "it is what it is." Monica, however, clarified that she had nothing against his family and that she loved them, but the she would "never break bread" with Nirja who started the rumor and would not talk to her.

The Family Karma star felt that Rish should be aligned with what she had to say as Monica felt the rumor was an attack on their relationship. She further talked about how she faced a lot of anxiety and stress with the rumor that she woke up at 4 am crying to Rish about the same.

Rish, however, apologized for lying to her about being aware of the rumor and not telling Monica. The latter confessed to not feeling comfortable moving in with him at this stage where there was a lot of tension between them.

Fans react to Monica and Rish's conversation on Family Karma

Fans took to social media to express their opinions on the couple's conversation. Check out what they have to say.

Miss Casey ⚖️👩🏾‍💻📺 @venusnv80plus Rishi is lying and Monica needs to talk to the source of the rumor. #FamilyKarma Rishi is lying and Monica needs to talk to the source of the rumor. #FamilyKarma

Echo @EchoDoesRadio I truly do not like Monica. She is such a pick me. #FamilyKarma I truly do not like Monica. She is such a pick me. #FamilyKarma

Chi @SideEyeChamp

Monica hasn't talked to her yet? Where is Nirja...Monica hasn't talked to her yet? #FamilyKarma Where is Nirja...Monica hasn't talked to her yet? #FamilyKarma

Ran✨ @_ThatsSoRandi Monica please just be SO fr rn. That girl has NO reason to lie, the rumor is true. #FamilyKarma Monica please just be SO fr rn. That girl has NO reason to lie, the rumor is true. #FamilyKarma

Reese Nicole @Reesellaneous I still think something is going on with Rish I feel like he’s playing games with Monica #FamilyKarma I still think something is going on with Rish I feel like he’s playing games with Monica #FamilyKarma

Simone @SimonesFiasco

let's use our big girl brains for a second, yeah - I don't think Nirja said what she said because she's....jealous of your relationship Monica...cmon.let's use our big girl brains for a second, yeah - I don't think Nirja said what she said because she's....jealous of your relationship #FamilyKarma Monica...cmon.let's use our big girl brains for a second, yeah - I don't think Nirja said what she said because she's....jealous of your relationship #FamilyKarma https://t.co/OzKS8icePG

MamaBear @MamaTells #FamilyKarma

I just want to see & hear

WHO & what this Nirja girl said. I just want to see & hearWHO & what this Nirja girl said. @Andy @Bravo #FamilyKarmaI just want to see & hearWHO & what this Nirja girl said. @Andy @Bravo https://t.co/3I86mdJQej

Erica K🇯🇲 @EricaPerfection Monica and Rishi have less chemistry that a pot of dirt! #FamilyKarma Monica and Rishi have less chemistry that a pot of dirt! #FamilyKarma

Season 3 of Family Karma has been dramatic with each passing episode. As the season progresses, the cast members get deeper with issues as they deal with more conflicts, confrontations and drama. Will they be able to resolve their differences? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode Sunday, January 1, 2023, as the Bravo show goes on a brief break for Christmas and New Year.

