"Why did it take 4 days for these experts to figure it out?": Alleged Titanic submarine implosion sound audio goes viral in wake of tragedy 

A fake audio clip of the Titan submarine’s implosion went viral on social media after authorities confirmed that the vessel sustained a catastrophic implosion in the North Atlantic Ocean. Numerous videos have gone viral since then, claiming to contain the audio of the noises the U.S. Navy heard during the search operation.

The submersible Titan by OceanGate began their dive on Sunday, June 18, to visit the Titanic wreck that lies about 12,500 feet below the surface in the North Atlantic. The sub lost contact with the surface after an hour and 45 minutes, prompting a search-and-rescue operation. Five people, who were onboard the vessel, were pronounced dead by authorities on Thursday, June 22.

However, during the search, officials said early Wednesday, June 21, that underwater sounds had been detected in the search area. They said the noises had been picked up throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday. The sounds were described as banging noises heard at roughly half-an-hour intervals.

Bron Savage @_bronsavage BREAKING.

The real audio of the Titan submarine imploding. This is what the navy captured minutes after it originally imploded. #oceangate #submarine #Titanic BREAKING.The real audio of the Titan submarine imploding. This is what the navy captured minutes after it originally imploded. #titan #titan icsub 🚨 BREAKING.The real audio of the Titan submarine imploding. This is what the navy captured minutes after it originally imploded. #titan #oceangate #submarine #Titanic #titanicsub https://t.co/GcDTlaUw9M

One Twitter user, Bron Savage, shared one of the fake implosion audio on Twitter on June 24, claiming that the sounds in the audio were what the U.S. Navy detected minutes after the sub originally imploded.

Another user, @Bajaguy2023, asked if they lost communication with the submarine and a loud bang was heard at the same time, then how come it took the experts four days to figure out about the implosion.

BajaGuy2022 @BajaGuy2023

They lost Transponder

and loud bang was heard at exactly the same time.

= Sub was gone

Why did it take 4 days for these "experts" to figure it out ? @_bronsavage They lost CommThey lost Transponderand loud bang was heard at exactly the same time.= Sub was goneWhy did it take 4 days for these "experts" to figure it out ? @_bronsavage They lost CommThey lost Transponderand loud bang was heard at exactly the same time.= Sub was goneWhy did it take 4 days for these "experts" to figure it out ?

Internet reacts to supposed audio of the Titanic submarine's implosion

It is not always possible for netizens to verify if a viral video or audio is real or fake. Thus, the videos containing the alleged audio of the implosion of the Titan submersible are quickly going viral, catching everyone’s attention.

Therealunclemanny @Realunclemanny On Sun maritime organizations detected the implosion of the submarine “Titan”.

Ranging from 235 to 278 dB+.

The sound was loud enough to kill anything within 4-5 MILES.

The sound of the implosion itself is estimated to have easily covered around 70-80 miles in any direction. On Sun maritime organizations detected the implosion of the submarine “Titan”.Ranging from 235 to 278 dB+.The sound was loud enough to kill anything within 4-5 MILES.The sound of the implosion itself is estimated to have easily covered around 70-80 miles in any direction. https://t.co/iCCbXEIzoz

From what is heard in the audio, a few people were convinced that authorities knew about the implosion the day it happened, thus, sparking more questions regarding the incident. However, others quickly discerned that the audio was fake and asked Twitter users to stop sharing misinformation.

Jarius Ldog @JDogLaLa @_bronsavage What is tragic is there is about 3 full seconds from the initial crack to the implosion. So they knew, albeit briefly, but they knew for 3 seconds @_bronsavage What is tragic is there is about 3 full seconds from the initial crack to the implosion. So they knew, albeit briefly, but they knew for 3 seconds 😞

Lucas R Batista @roncato7 @Realunclemanny If it could kill anything within 4-5 miles, probably it damaged the titanic wreck site somehow. @Realunclemanny If it could kill anything within 4-5 miles, probably it damaged the titanic wreck site somehow.

Julius Caesar @SlaveryAgain @Realunclemanny From the first sound around 0:20 to 0:23 it means that the whole event took 3 seconds inside the cabin as well, not so instant overall then. @Realunclemanny From the first sound around 0:20 to 0:23 it means that the whole event took 3 seconds inside the cabin as well, not so instant overall then.

Jenn K. @Jens1718 @Realunclemanny Has to be fake. They wouldn't release this unless someone did without their permission. Either way. Super sad. @Realunclemanny Has to be fake. They wouldn't release this unless someone did without their permission. Either way. Super sad.

Emran Ali Rai @OxfordLeads @_bronsavage Navy lolz , they even can't go , rescue deeper than 1000Ft , how can they get 3500ft devastating sound ? Are u OK? @_bronsavage Navy lolz , they even can't go , rescue deeper than 1000Ft , how can they get 3500ft devastating sound ? Are u OK?

Leanne Louise F 👡 @LittleLadyLL @_bronsavage Bit pathetic finding an audio clip from 9 years ago, regardless of what anyone thinks these people still have loved ones, show some respect! @_bronsavage Bit pathetic finding an audio clip from 9 years ago, regardless of what anyone thinks these people still have loved ones, show some respect!

🅳🅴🅴 🇺🇸 🇬🇦 🇨🇲 @95until_nfinity @_bronsavage This isn’t real audio. This is 9 or 10 year old audio that can be found on YouTube @_bronsavage This isn’t real audio. This is 9 or 10 year old audio that can be found on YouTube

F4celessSh4dow ♠️ @MrF4celess @_bronsavage Fake, that sounds like an audio record from years ago, something about "Implosion of Glass Spheres" or something @_bronsavage Fake, that sounds like an audio record from years ago, something about "Implosion of Glass Spheres" or something

The noises detected in the sonar might not belong to the missing submarine

One of the U.S. Coast Guard’s spokespersons said that these viral audio are unrelated to the Titan submersible, adding that the team leading the international search effort had not released any audio related to it.

During the search spanning over four days, officials reported detecting mysterious banging noises from below the North Atlantic’s surface. However, the latter reports, which stated that the sub imploded minutes after it lost contact with the surface, left many people wondering what was responsible for these banging noises heard on Tuesday if the submarine was already gone.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson Wait.



If the submarine exploded on Sunday and the Navy knew about it the whole time that means the entire “US Military picked up a banging noise on the sea floor!” news cycle was a lazy psy-op to keep the story going.



They lied.

This was all a distraction.

God help us.

Evil Wait. If the submarine exploded on Sunday and the Navy knew about it the whole time that means the entire “US Military picked up a banging noise on the sea floor!” news cycle was a lazy psy-op to keep the story going.They lied. This was all a distraction. God help us.Evil

A U.S. Navy official said the noises were picked up by a Canadian P-8 aircraft involved in the search operation. The aircraft dropped sonobuoys devices that detect things underwater using sonar. Jamie Frederick, the Coast Guard Captain, said at the time:

“With respect to the noises, specifically, we don't know what they are, to be frank with you."

Carl Hartsfield, the director of Falmouth’s Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and an expert in underwater acoustics, said on Wednesday, June 21, that there could be countless possible explanations for the sounds.

"The ocean is a very complex place, obviously — human sounds, nature sounds and it's very difficult to discern what the sources of those noises are at times," he said.

rip kobe and juice @kenyan_steele Wait so if the submarine imploded what was the banging noise Wait so if the submarine imploded what was the banging noise 😳😳💀💀 https://t.co/8sB33TCWhj

However, when the officials confirmed on Thursday that the debris of the submarine had been found lying on the sea floor after it suffered a catastrophic implosion, a timeline of the events emerged.

The timeline indicated that the noises detected by the search team throughout Tuesday and Wednesday could not have come from the submarine or its missing crew.

