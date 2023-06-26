"Why did it take 4 days for these experts to figure it out?": Alleged Titanic submarine implosion sound audio goes viral in wake of tragedy 

A fake audio clip of the Titan submarine’s implosion went viral on social media after authorities confirmed that the vessel sustained a catastrophic implosion in the North Atlantic Ocean. Numerous videos have gone viral since then, claiming to contain the audio of the noises the U.S. Navy heard during the search operation.
The submersible Titan by OceanGate began their dive on Sunday, June 18, to visit the Titanic wreck that lies about 12,500 feet below the surface in the North Atlantic. The sub lost contact with the surface after an hour and 45 minutes, prompting a search-and-rescue operation. Five people, who were onboard the vessel, were pronounced dead by authorities on Thursday, June 22.
However, during the search, officials said early Wednesday, June 21, that underwater sounds had been detected in the search area. They said the noises had been picked up throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday. The sounds were described as banging noises heard at roughly half-an-hour intervals.
One Twitter user, Bron Savage, shared one of the fake implosion audio on Twitter on June 24, claiming that the sounds in the audio were what the U.S. Navy detected minutes after the sub originally imploded.
Another user, @Bajaguy2023, asked if they lost communication with the submarine and a loud bang was heard at the same time, then how come it took the experts four days to figure out about the implosion.
Internet reacts to supposed audio of the Titanic submarine's implosion
It is not always possible for netizens to verify if a viral video or audio is real or fake. Thus, the videos containing the alleged audio of the implosion of the Titan submersible are quickly going viral, catching everyone’s attention.
From what is heard in the audio, a few people were convinced that authorities knew about the implosion the day it happened, thus, sparking more questions regarding the incident. However, others quickly discerned that the audio was fake and asked Twitter users to stop sharing misinformation.
The noises detected in the sonar might not belong to the missing submarine
One of the U.S. Coast Guard’s spokespersons said that these viral audio are unrelated to the Titan submersible, adding that the team leading the international search effort had not released any audio related to it.
During the search spanning over four days, officials reported detecting mysterious banging noises from below the North Atlantic’s surface. However, the latter reports, which stated that the sub imploded minutes after it lost contact with the surface, left many people wondering what was responsible for these banging noises heard on Tuesday if the submarine was already gone.
A U.S. Navy official said the noises were picked up by a Canadian P-8 aircraft involved in the search operation. The aircraft dropped sonobuoys devices that detect things underwater using sonar. Jamie Frederick, the Coast Guard Captain, said at the time:
“With respect to the noises, specifically, we don't know what they are, to be frank with you."
Carl Hartsfield, the director of Falmouth’s Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and an expert in underwater acoustics, said on Wednesday, June 21, that there could be countless possible explanations for the sounds.
"The ocean is a very complex place, obviously — human sounds, nature sounds and it's very difficult to discern what the sources of those noises are at times," he said.
However, when the officials confirmed on Thursday that the debris of the submarine had been found lying on the sea floor after it suffered a catastrophic implosion, a timeline of the events emerged.
The timeline indicated that the noises detected by the search team throughout Tuesday and Wednesday could not have come from the submarine or its missing crew.