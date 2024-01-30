Why is Toyota recalling its vehicles? Reason explored as company urged owners of 50,000 cars to stop driving

Owners of around 50,000 older Corolla, Matrix, RAV4, and Pontiac Vibe cars are advised by Toyota and General Motors to stop using their vehicles. According to sources like CBS News, this is because there is a chance that the Takata airbag inflators of these models might blow up and shoot shrapnel into the air. This blow-up may turn out to be fatal.

The same source claims the urgent warning was sent out on Thursday, January 25. According to the carmaker, certain models of these specific cars with Takata airbag inflators from the 2003 - 2004 model year are covered by the "Do Not Drive" advice.

The company has taken this preventive action in response to the ongoing global problem with Takata airbag inflators. According to CBS News, the company said in an official statement,

"Owners SHOULD NOT DRIVE these vehicles until the FREE safety recall repair has been conducted.”

Toyota has recalled its vehicles due to faulty airbags

The company issued a warning against the airbags of these models (Image via Toyota)

In a recent announcement, Toyota Motor recalled some of its cars. The company asked the owners of thousands of Matrix, Corolla, Pontiac Vibe, and RAV4 to avoid driving their cars. According to the same statement, Toyota claims that this is because of a problem with the airbag inflator, which could blow up and perhaps kill the driver.

The warning covers some 2003 and 2004 model year Corolla small cars and Matrix hatchbacks, as well as 2004 and 2005 model year RAV4 small SUVs. About 11,000 Pontiac Vibes from 2003 and 2004, produced at the same California plant as the Matrix, are also covered.

This recall follows more than 30 global deaths, 26 in the United States, and hundreds of injuries caused by the Takata airbag inflators that have exploded, releasing metal shards inside cars and trucks.

To deploy airbags in a collision, Takata employed volatile ammonium nitrate to cause a small explosion. However, exposure to high temperatures and humidity over time might cause the chemical propellant to degrade. It can eject shrapnel and blow apart a metal canister when it explodes too forcefully.

As per ABC7 Chicago, the vehicle company said in a statement,

"If the airbag deploys, a part inside is more likely to explode and shoot sharp metal fragments, which could cause serious injury or death to the driver or passengers.”

According to Toyota, the RAV4 model’s driver's airbag and the Corolla model’s front passenger airbag have been recalled. There is also a second recall involving specific Corolla and Corolla Matrix models, which may result in the airbag deploying even in the absence of a collision.

The possible explosions are why the company sent out the alert. Rather than taking their automobiles to a local dealer for repairs, it has advised the owners to contact one. Dealers will offer services like vehicle pickup and delivery, mobile repair, and towing the car to a dealer.

The company further said that to find out if their vehicles are impacted, owners can visit nhtsa.gov/recalls and type out their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

On the other hand, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration refrained from commenting right away. Furthermore, even Toyota declined to reveal if the "Do Not Drive" alert resulted from a particular incident, like a fatality or significant injury related to the affected model.

According to sources like ABC7 Chicago and CBS News, this is the greatest auto recall campaign in American history, prompted by the possibility of a catastrophic malfunction.

In the largest auto safety callback in history, over 20 manufacturers have recalled over 67 million Takata airbag inflators in the US, and over 100 million globally over the past ten years.