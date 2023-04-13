"Woke cleanse at Harvard": Alissa Heinerscheid's leaked frat party photos sparks frenzy in wake of Bud Light controversy

Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing, Alissa Heinerscheid, has come under fire due to the brand's partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Netizens claimed that Alissa was the mastermind behind approaching the collaboration with Dylan. On the other hand, Alissa has previously said on a podcast that Bud Light needed to grow out of its brand image associated with the "fratty" culture.

However, a series of photos of the VP enjoying frat house parties at Harvard started making the rounds on social media, sparking another phase of internet trolling. In the now-deleted Facebook photos, Alissa can be seen enjoying a campus scavenger hunt, downing beers, and blowing up c**doms like balloons.

One Twitter user @sjansen777 critiqued the VP by calling her "woke" and implied that Harvard needs a "woke cleanse."

Netizens react to Alissa Heinerscheid's leaked frat party photos as theu call her out for having participated in the "Fratty Culture"

Although Alissa has since deleted the Facebook album, it was titled “Isis Senior Reverse Initiation Scavenger Hunt.” The photos seem to have been taken during an event held by Harvard University’s ISIS Club, a group that helps create a safer social space for women to socialize with others on campus.

Bud Light's VP's frat party photos leaked.

However, in 2005, the Harvard Crimson student newspaper slammed the club, calling it “a haven of inebriated ditzes” who used to take part in “boozefests”.

People on social media who have already taken their stance against Bud Light’s latest collaboration with a trans person found another opportunity to diss the brewer’s brand image in Alissa Heinerscheid’s leaked frat party photos. They called Alissa a hypocrite for participating in the same fratty culture that she claimed the beer brewer needed to break away from.

Alissa Heinerscheid's leaked Facebook photos from frat party.

In response to one of Alissa’s photos, where she can be seen drinking Rolling Rock, one user, @DoughBright1, commented that even the VP herself does not drink Bud Light.

Rex @Rex4_Liberty @BigFish3000 They paid her a lot of money to be lame and she decided to go with it. @BigFish3000 They paid her a lot of money to be lame and she decided to go with it.

Darklord @darklord2112 @TickleTexts @budlight Boy am I glad I did not grow up in the iPhone generation there are very few pics of me doing stupid things but man there should of been @TickleTexts @budlight Boy am I glad I did not grow up in the iPhone generation there are very few pics of me doing stupid things but man there should of been

Ralexanderohio @rlalexanderohio @BigFish3000 Did she say BUD Light was seen as a Frat beer or something to that affect. Well, look at that Frst boy behavior. @BigFish3000 Did she say BUD Light was seen as a Frat beer or something to that affect. Well, look at that Frst boy behavior.

Dee @Deeisnotmyname7 @BigFish3000 During woke college versus AFTER woke college. @BigFish3000 During woke college versus AFTER woke college.

Alissa Heinerscheid on the Make Yourself at Home podcast

Prior to launching Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney, Alissa Heinerscheid said in an episode of the YouTube podcast Make Yourself at Home that she wanted to transform Bud Light’s brand image and appeal to young drinkers.

She said that when she took over the brand, it was in decline and had been in decline for a really long time. Alissa opined that if the company did not attract young drinkers to come and drink their beer, there would be no future for Bud Light. She stated:

“We need to evolve and elevate this incredibly iconic brand.”

Alissa Heinerscheid

Alissa Heinerscheid condemned the company’s previous branding, saying that people had this hangover and that they associated Bud Light with fratty humor. Hence, it was important for them to take another approach.

Since the collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney, the majority of beer drinkers have criticized Bud Light for forgetting its consumer base. Most of them had a problem with a trans person representing the brand. Dylan was called names and people even disregarded her choice of pronouns.

However, Bud Light’s social media accounts have remained silent. It has also not posted anything on Instagram since March 31, 2023. Bud Light’s last post on Twitter was on April 1.

