"Wondered what he did for the whole park to hate him": ASAP Bari jumped in viral video as Vlone co-founder gets beaten up in Harlem

ASAP Bari has been trending online after he was spotted in Harlem fighting with a man and ultimately getting beaten up by others at the spot. Bari is a well-known designer and entrepreneur and has co-founded various fashion companies like ASAP Mob, ASAP Yams, ASAP Kham, and ASAP Illz.

The video, which has been shared by various pages on social networking sites, starts with an anonymous individual targeting Bari. The man recording the footage yells in the background to knock him down.

Bari manages to scare the man and while he tries to hit the latter, he is instead attacked by another man from the back. Bari eventually gets cornered by two more people and all of them then begin hitting him together. A woman then jumps in between and tells the rest to back off.

The identity of the individual who recorded the video remains unknown, but he can be heard shouting the word "dumba** n*gga" multiple times towards the end of the video. The reason behind Bari's fight with the others remains unknown and he has not yet issued a statement on the same.

Meanwhile, the video is trending on all social networking sites and has been shared by multiple pages like @SayCheeseDGTL and @STRAPPEDUS. Several netizens are also wondering whether Bari did something wrong due to which the entire park began to hate him

ASAP Bari's brawl video leads to a lineup of reactions on Twitter

ASAP Bari has been involved in quite a few controversies in the past. Now, his latest brawl video has also joined the list.

As the video has been shared by multiple pages on all the social networking sites, it has led to a variety of reactions from social media users:

A similar incident once happened in 2016, when during an event in Paris, Ian Connor had a dispute with Theophilus London. It started with London addressing the allegations of r*pe against Connor. Connor then tried to hit London.

ASAP Rocky and his bodyguard stepped in between to break the fight. While Connor was leaving the place, he was hit in the face by ASAP Bari. This was not the end, as London and Bari went on to post several tweets targeted at Connor's r*pe accusations.

ASAP Bari has been the founder of different fashion companies over the years

ASAP Bari initially gained recognition as the founder of fashion companies like ASAP Mob, ASAP Yams, ASAP Kham, and ASAP Illz. He then established the streetwear clothing label VLONE.

The company's collection was first featured at the inaugural runway show during Men's Fashion Week in Paris. It has collaborated with different artists since 2020.

However, Bari was removed from VLONE in October 2022 as a result of his behavior. The news was revealed by the company in an Instagram post, where they wrote that they support those who "stand tall, thriving on individuality, caring less about conformity that has long governed the fashion style of society." The post continued:

"Create your own stylish rules, set your own trend, embed your own morale in which you can express yourself creatively without limitations. In the new era of VLONE, our brand will embrace distinctive creatives, who defy the norm and inspire the willing."

The post ended by saying that Bari was not authorized to "style himself" as Mr. Vlone or use or license VLONE in any manner.