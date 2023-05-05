"Yo that's you top G": Netizens compare viral Harvard human Gollum photo to Andrew Tate

A viral claim has surfaced online, according to which scientists at Harvard University have drawn digital images to show what Gollum from J.R.R. Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings would look like if he were a human. A digitally drawn image was also shared along with the claim, and surprisingly, it resembled controversial social media personality and business mogul Andrew Tate.

It did not take netizens much time to realize that this claim was meant as a joke and that the creator had solely created a digital painting or an AI-generated image mixing Andrew Tate and Gollum's facial features.

Jaack @Jaack Scientists at Harvard University have drawn images showing what Gollum from Lord of The Rings would look like had he been human. Scientists at Harvard University have drawn images showing what Gollum from Lord of The Rings would look like had he been human. https://t.co/SkkrWoOMxq

The picture, alongside the claims of Harvard University scientists, has since been circulated on social media platforms, including Twitter, 9GAG, and Reddit. Though everyone caught on to the fact that it was a silly joke, they kept playing along with it and shared their hilarious responses.

It was shared on Twitter by a user named @Jaack and has since been viewed 16.1 million times. One user, @SuhaibAyaz, even mentioned Andrew Tate's official Twitter account under the tweet.

Internet reacts to "Gollum Andrew Tate" image by Harvard scientists

It is unclear who originated the claim and why they mentioned Harvard University scientists, but needless to say, it has provided netizens with a new worthwhile meme. Some people claimed that this meme was borne out of the creator's wish to keep Andrew Tate relevant.

Alex Wilson @alexwilson1895

@Jaack As much as I dislike Andrew tate it feels like everyone is doing everything to keep him as relevant as possible.

Usually love your humour jack but this is giving Facebook mum vibes.

Daniel @DM_1986_ @Jaack I got blocked by him for posting this under every tweet @Jaack I got blocked by him for posting this under every tweet https://t.co/XX3McI7vTr

Philip Thomas @Philthomas1968 @Jaack Wouldn’t the human Gollum just look like Andy Serkis? In fact in the third film I think they show him in ‘human’ form. @Jaack Wouldn’t the human Gollum just look like Andy Serkis? In fact in the third film I think they show him in ‘human’ form.

Ilyas A. Bekri @Ilydus @Jaack I think you meant it’s a drawn image showing what Tate would look like had he been Gollum from Lord of The Rings @Jaack I think you meant it’s a drawn image showing what Tate would look like had he been Gollum from Lord of The Rings

Gollum was a stoor hobbit who first appeared in the 2001 film The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring. He became a central character in the next two sequels of the trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. The character was played by Andy Serkis in the trilogy and then in The Hobbit trilogy.

The digital image in the viral Harvard University meme featuring a bald head bore a prominent resemblance to Andrew Tate. However, the squint eyes looked similar to that of Gollum. Thus, the comparison.

While the claim made it look like Harvard University scientists only drew a human version of Gollum, it was evident that the creator deliberately drew the image with Andrew Tate's features in mind, but with a squint eye and a wrinkled forehead.

Andrew Tate's alleged lung cancer debacle

Tate has been seen smoking cigars in his podcast appearances and other videos quite often. However, on March 5, 2023, he took to Twitter and wrote that his 8L lung capacity matched that of that Olympic athlete. He denied speculations about his supposed lung cancer and wrote:

“My lungs contain precisely 0 smoking damage.”

Tate added that he has a scar on his lung from an old battle and that true warriors have scars both on the outside and the inside.

With this in mind, I take my medical care extremely seriously

He further called himself one of the most influential men on Earth and stated that he needs to live as long as possible because it is important for the well-being of humanity. Tate then made another bizarre statement and shared his estimation that he could survive on this planet for at least five thousand more years.

Lastly, he concluded that he took his medical care seriously and had a regular check-up scheduled in Dubai before his detention in Romania. Andrew Tate said that even the doctors were surprised at how he has been surviving without any treatment for the scar on his lungs.

