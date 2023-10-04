“You’re making me feel embarrassed”: BTS’ Jungkook calls out ARMYs for making him uncomfortable by asking him to take off shirt during Weverse live

BTS’ Jungkook has once again called out a section of ARMYs for making him uncomfortable by asking him to go shirtless on Weverse Live. For those unversed, Bangtan's maknae hosted a Weverse live today as promised and answered a bunch of exciting and fun questions thrown at him by fans.

However, BTS’ Jungkook was caught off guard when a certain section of ARMYs demanded he take off his shirt for them on Weverse Live. Visibly shocked and taken aback, Bangtan's maknae firmly called out the fans and asked them to not make such brazen demands on his Weverse live, revealing that he was feeling embarrassed even reading such a comment.

Ace ARMY translator @miiniyoongs shared the translated comment:

"Take off my shirt? hey! Go look at that somewhere else. Why are you doing that to me. You're making me feel embarrassed."

BTS’ Jungkook's fans call out fellow ARMYs for crossing their limits with indecent comments on Weverse live

BTS’ Jungkook's fans took to X (formerly Twitter) for making indecent and inappropriate demands on his Weverse Live. ARMYs are aware that the SEVEN singer has always shared a great bond with ARMYs, indulging them with Weverse lives, fan-curated content, selfies, and videos.

Bangtan's maknae often indulges in fun banter and teasing conversations with ARMYs, but over the past couple of months, BTS’ Jungkook has drawn a firm line with harmless banter disguised as uncomfortable demands. The 3D singer has repeatedly requested a certain section of fans to toe the line and keep the conversations fun and enjoyable but respectful.

However, a certain section of fans demanded BTS’ Jungkook take off his shirt on Weverse, causing outrage amongst the larger section of ARMYs. ARMYs believe that a certain section of fans not only made an inappropriate request but also crossed boundaries firmly drawn by the Euphoria singer.

Notably, ARMYs are also upset because this was BTS’ Jungkook's first Weverse live since he announced his debut solo album GOLDEN, due to release on November 3. Fans believe the golden maknae, as he is fondly referred to by his band members and ARMYs, wanted to share his thoughts and excitement about his new venture and what fans can look forward to.

However, evidently, unsavoury comments like the one aforementioned and his reaction to it certainly left a sour taste in everybody's mouths.

Additionally, ARMYs have warned their fellow fandom members to act respectfully and responsibly with BTS members across all social media platforms and ask them decent and appropriate questions only.

BTS’ Jungkook unveils the official scheduler for GOLDEN

In a classy yet understated layout, BTS’ maknae unveiled the official promotional scheduler for GOLDEN. From October 5 to 8, the Dreamers singer will release the first set of concept photos.

On October 13, Bangtan's maknae will perform his new hit single 3D on KBS' Music Bank, followed by the official tracklist on October 15 and 16. On October 17 and 18, BTS’ Jungkook will reveal the main track poster and then dedicate October 21 to 30 for GOLDEN (the tracks).

The Still With You singer will unveil GOLDEN (preview) on October 30 and 31 and the official teaser for the main track's music video on November 1 and 2, with the album releasing on November 3.

However, what is interesting is the "Coming Soon" written in bold font on November 6, 8, 16, and 20. ARMYs are guessing BTS’ youngest member might perform at the 2023 MTV EMAs on November 5 and this year's edition of the Billboard Music Awards on November 19.

Furthermore, rumors are rife that the maknae might be embarking on a solo world tour soon, similar to his bandmate SUGA's D-DAY World tour. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details on the matter.