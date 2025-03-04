"You could tell Bianca was uncomfortable"— Riley Mae Lewis speaks on Kanye West's Grammy moment, TikTok's uncertain future and more (Exclusive)

Riley Mae Lewis' legion of followers bear proof of her creativity, dedication, and unwavering digital influence. At just 21, the New York native has become a multimillionaire and a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

Currently, she boasts over 1.5 million followers on TikTok, 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, and her Instagram profile is just shy of touching a million. Lewis started her TikTok journey with trending dance clips and lip sync performances and slowly established herself into a juggernaut. Outside of social media, she is a student at the University of Miami.

Riley Mae Lewis also attended the 67th Annual Grammy Awards and had a front-row view of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's red carpet stunt. In a candid and exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she shared her thoughts on the viral moment that had the internet in a chokehold. The 21-year-old also shared her social media journey and provided invaluable advice for aspiring influencers.

"The world is your oyster"— Riley Mae Lewis opines on her social media journey, future plans, Kanye West's Grammy stunt, and more

Q) Let’s start with your social media journey. What made you interested in TikTok as a platform?

Riley Mae Lewis: TikTok started as a fun way for me to express myself. I wasn’t expecting to blow up—I was just posting funny, relatable videos and silly dance trends. But as my audience grew, I realized the platform had so much potential, not just for me, but for connecting with and impacting others. That realization pulled me deeper into TikTok and, eventually, into other platforms as well.

Q) You’re a multi-millionaire at such a young age. What’s the mantra that worked for you in social media?

Riley Mae Lewis: My mantra, not just for social media but for life, is that the world is your oyster.

When I was seven, I joined a dance company, and my schedule was intense—school all day, then nearly seven hours of dance class afterward, sometimes even 10-hour sessions on weekends. It was exhausting, but it taught me something invaluable: if you give everything to what you’re passionate about, success is inevitable.

That mindset has carried me through everything I do, including social media. I’ve always put in 100% effort—not just for myself but for my audience. Social media is a game-changer in the entertainment industry, and knowing that, I’ve taken the same disciplined approach I had in dance and applied it to my content. Now, as I transition into acting, I know that if I give it my all, I’ll find success there too.

I want people to know that success isn’t instant, but if you truly commit to your craft, it will come.

Q) In a previous interview, you mentioned starting your social media journey at just 10. What changes have you seen in social media over the last decade, and which have affected you the most?

Riley Mae Lewis: Social media has evolved in insane ways over the past 10 years. When I started, I was mainly on Instagram, posting things my friends would see. At that time, I was more focused on TV and film. But as social media grew, I realized it was the fastest way to build a fanbase.

The biggest shift I’ve noticed is how short people’s attention spans have become. Short-form content has taken over—TikTok, Reels, YouTube Shorts, and Snapchat Spotlight. Long-form content is much harder to grow now unless you already have an audience.

That said, platforms are now paying creators to bring long-form content back. There are great incentives, but will long-form ever dominate again? I’m not sure. The key to staying relevant in this industry is being adaptable—learning how to create for both short-form and long-form audiences.

Q) The uncertainty of TikTok’s future remains. Are you nervous that your hard work could go to waste?

Riley Mae Lewis: Not really. TikTok is amazing, and I’ve built a strong audience there, but I don’t think a ban would hurt me significantly.

For one, I’m becoming more business-driven and shifting into new ventures—like writing my book and pursuing acting. And second, I’ve built strong audiences across multiple platforms. While I’d miss my TikTok audience, I know they’d follow me elsewhere. Social media is constantly evolving, and as long as you evolve with it, you’ll be fine.

Q) What’s next for you? Will you be venturing into other streaming platforms?

Riley Mae Lewis: Yes! Aside from the book and acting, I’m considering starting a podcast. I’ve mastered short-form content, and I believe I can leverage that to bring an audience into long-form discussions. It’s a new challenge, but I’m excited for it.

Q) You witnessed one of the most viral moments at the 67th Grammy Awards. What was it like watching the Kanye-Bianca stunt unfold on the red carpet? How did the photographers react?

Riley Mae Lewis: It was shocking—and honestly, a little disturbing. You could tell Bianca was uncomfortable, and I think everyone around me felt it too.

The photographers immediately went into fight-or-flight mode, all calling out to get her to look at their cameras. They knew this was a moment, and they were scrambling to capture it. I think they were excited. I think Bianca was not. And I think everyone else was just in shock.

Q) Finally, what’s your advice for aspiring influencers looking to start on TikTok?

Riley Mae Lewis: Don’t follow societal norms. Be different. Actually, embrace being different.

The most successful creators are some of the most creative, unconventional thinkers you’ll ever meet. Learn from them. Be yourself. Have a purpose. And most importantly—go all in. Success doesn’t happen overnight, but if you truly dedicate yourself, I promise it will come.

