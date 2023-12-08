"Zero rizz": Simu Liu memes erupt as awkward Game Awards 2023 moment goes viral 

MCU actor Simu Liu has become the latest subject of a meme after his appearance at The Game Awards 2023 on December 7. Liu introduced the trailer for Stormgate, an upcoming Frost Giant-developed real-time strategy video game. The Canadian actor also revealed that he voiced a major character in the game.

A GIF from the event went viral on X, where Liu was seen standing behind the mic on stage, with an envelope in his hand, probably to announce an award. The actor was seen saying something into the mic and grinning at the audience.

The camera then panned to one of the audience members, who was seen nodding her head and smiling. The surrounding people were also seen reacting to whatever Liu said with a polite smile.

However, netizens dubbed the moment as awkward and wrote that Simu Liu was unfunny in his attempt to crack a joke. They further claimed Liu’s joke did not make anyone laugh and that the audience was rather clueless as to how to react.

One user @CanWeGetToast shared the GIF and wrote the actor has got “ZERO rizz”. The new internet slang is used to define charm, attractiveness, or style.

Simu Liu's viral GIF from The Game Awards 2023 prompts memes online

The full video clip from which the viral Simu Liu GIF was taken is not available at the moment. Thus, the context is unknown. However, Liu's body language and the reaction of the audience prompted hilarious memes.

Netizens believe Liu tries too hard to come off as funny, but he fails.

Internet reacts to the Shang-Chi actor's viral GIF at The Game Awards 2023. (Image via X/@Mlickles)

Simu Liu's Reddit controversy

Back in September 2021, a series of controversial Reddit posts from 2015 resurfaced on Twitter (currently known as X). The posts were attributed to the username NippedInTheBud and social media users alleged that the account belonged to Canadian actor Simu Liu.

Liu allegedly made Isl*mophobic remarks, s*xist comments about female athletes as well as racist comments against Black people while using that account. He was also said to follow a subreddit group, which was an Asian men’s rights space, a forum where male users assembled to diss women and discuss men facing systematic issues.

Simu Liu's supposed Reddit posts outed him as a racist. (Image via X/@ghostfaeries)

What further fueled the controversy was Simu Liu's apparent comparison of p*dophilia with homos*xuality. He purportedly wrote in a post that both of these traits are something one has ingrained in oneself from birth. The actor faced severe backlash for these comments and the actor was called out on social media.