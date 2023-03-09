Next Level Chef season 2 episode 5 release date, air time and plot explored

The popular reality cooking competition Next Level Chef season 2 will air a brand new episode on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It will document the remaining cheftestants creating incredible dishes and using their culinary skills and creativity to impress judges and viewers to secure their safety and keep moving forward in the competition. Viewers should gear up for a dramatic episode this week.

Episode 5 of Next Level Chef will feature the contestants cooking while adhering to the challenge's theme. Throughout the episode, the format and the tension will push the chefs to their limits, and while some will bring out iconic dishes that will impress judges, others will fail to make a mark.

The hit Fox series was renewed for a second season after the first installment became a huge success. Season 2 of the cooking competition series has just begun, and viewers are already rooting for their favorite contestants who have been divided into three teams, each guided by chefs in the form of mentors - Chef Gordon Ramsay, Chef Nyesha Arrington, and Chef Richard Blais.

What to expect from Next Level Chef season 2, episode 5?

Episode 5 of Next Level Chef will see the remaining 15 contestants battle it out against each other in an intense cook-off. The chefs must adhere to a difficult theme set for every episode, leaving them stressed as they try to bring creativity and culinary genius into their dishes.

The contestants will have to hero the theme in their dishes, which will see some dramatic moments in the episodes. The themes will center around cuisines, ingredients, and more. The mentors, however, will be more than present to guide them throughout the cook, but it will all be about testing the chefs' culinary abilities and their passion for staying in the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Game Time, reads:

"Game such as wild boar and elk must be cooked with care and attention."

The upcoming episode of Next Level Chef season 2 will have the chefs cook "game" food. The term "game" refers to wild animals that are hunted and eaten. It also includes cooking and eating animals and birds which were once caught and are now raised domestically.

The contestants will have various ingredients for the theme, including elk and wild boars. They must choose the proper ingredients and others to complement their meat to create dishes that hero the theme. This is one of the most difficult challenges that the chefs will face this season.

In the previous episode of Next Level Chef, Chef Pilar from mentor Nyesha's team won the challenge with her creatively thought-out dish and saved herself and her entire team from elimination. Chef Nyesha's team will be seen cooking from the top floor with quality cookware, which gives them a chance to give their best.

Mark from Chef Gordon's team and Chris from Chef Richard's team went into the elimination round. After a blind taste test, they decided to eliminate Mark. This meant that Richard's team would cook from the middle floor this week while Gordon's team would cook from the basement for the first time.

The elevator carrying Next Level Chef ingredients will only stay on each floor for a few seconds. The contestants must grab everything they can in the given time frame to cook their best. While the top-floor chefs will have the advantage of picking the ingredients first, the basement team will have to make do with whatever's left after the other two teams have chosen.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has upped its game with every passing episode. The contestants leave no stone unturned in their quest to impress the mentors and ensure their safety in the competition. With eliminations looming in their heads every episode, it will be interesting to see what the contestants bring up this time.

Don't forget to tune in to this week's episode of Next Level Chef this Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

