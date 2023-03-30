Next Level Chef season 2 episode 8 release date, air time and plot

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 is set to air a brand new episode on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It will document the remaining contestants participating in a themed challenge and doing their best to create incredible dishes. They will hope to impress the judges and move forward in the competition.

Episode 8 of Next Level Chef will see the contestants give it their all and prove their mettle in front of the mentors. This time, three legendary chefs took on the role of mentors for the chefs. These include chefs Gordan Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais. They guided their respective team of participants to ensure they delivered the best results possible.

The hit Fox series has been popular amongst the audience. It was renewed for a second season, owing to the success of its first installment. The competition has brought out many talented contestants who have proved to be fan-favourites. Others were criticized for making poor decisions throughout the competition.

What to expect from this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has seen the contestants participate in themed challenges and create delectable dishes for the mentors to enjoy. With a variety of twists and turns along the way, the show provides viewers with a lot of drama in the episode. This week will see many dynamic shifts in the competition.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Going Global, reads:

"Each person grabs a box with a country's flag on it and is tasked to make the country's signature dish; one chef's dreams come to an end."

By the end of last week's Next Level Chef episode, chef Gordon warned the contestants that the game would change and that the next challenge would be the toughest one.

This week, each contestant will fend for themselves. The game will shift to individual competition, and the chefs will not have their teams to lean on or save themselves. It will be interesting to see how the cooks fare.

The contestants will also face a country-themed challenge this time around. As the platform spirals down, each chef will pick up a box with a country's flag on it but won't know what's inside their box. They will have to make the designated country's signature dish, but they won't know about it until the challenge starts.

The past few weeks have seen the Next Level Chef contestants divided into three teams, each guided by three mentors. They participated in a themed challenge each week and showcased their culinary strengths. The winning contestant and their team were safe from elimination. The other two mentors chose one chef from their team to battle it out in the elimination round, where one left the competition.

The winning team's contestant cooked from the top tier with top-level culinary items, while the eliminated contestant's team had to cook from the basement, with the most basic facilities. This week, however, the competition will be even more intense.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef has been an interesting watch so far. The installment has only just begun, and the remaining contestants will be tested extensively on cuisine, ingredients, taste, flavor, and many other components until one is crowned the winner.

