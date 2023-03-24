Who was eliminated on Next Level Chef season 2 episode 7? Fish challenge, issues and more explored

Popular reality competition series Next Level Chef season 2 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining chefs participating in a themed challenge and creating delicious dishes to impress their mentors and secure their safety in the competition. While some managed to be successful, others failed to make their mark.

On this week's episode of Next Level Chef, Preston and Matt were sent into the elimination round. They had to create a lobster dish for the challenge. While both cooked their best, there was close competition between the two great dishes and came down to intricacies. In the end, Matt from chef Richard Blais' team was eliminated from the competition.

What transpired on this week's episode of Next Level Chef?

Tonight's episode of Next Level Chef saw the contestants getting ready for a brand new day of challenges. After last week's elimination, chef Nyesha Arrington's team was cooking from the basement, chef Richard Blais' team took the middle tier, while chef Gordon Ramsay's team cooked from the top floor after being in the basement for the past two simultaneous weeks.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Here, Fishy Fishy, reads:

"Chefs are alarmed when they learn the ins and outs of what it takes to make a next-level fish dish; for the first time ever, when the platform comes down, it doesn't stop."

The Next Level Chef contestants gathered in the kitchen for the themed challenge. They had to cook with fish. However, the task was more complicated than it sounded. Unlike previous weeks, when the platform, carrying the ingredients, would stop on each floor for a few seconds, this time, it kept on moving. Moreover, each team was given one big fish to work with.

Chef Gordon's team picked the salmon and team member Tucker did a good job fileting the fish. Chef Nyesha's team were left with the halibut and chef Pilar took it upon herself to filet the fish for her teammates. On chef Richard's team, they grabbed the cod. While Matt initially began to filet, he struggled in the process, following which fellow team member Chris took charge.

The Next Level Chef platform then descended with complimentary ingredients, including fruits and vegetables. The chefs grabbed whatever they could and began cooking. While some managed to ease their way through the challenge, others struggled throughout the process.

Matt dropped his pancetta and had a tough time cooking the pod in the pan. Omi kept burning her fritters as the flames from the stove in the basement were inconsistent. Preston couldn't cook his fish and it was raw by the time the challenge ended. Somehow, all the contestants managed to put their plate up on the platform.

The Next Level Chef mentors then provided adequate feedback to the contestants. They were most impressed with chef Omi's "halibut cooked three ways." They found it extremely delicious and felt that the chef had added a personal touch to the same. Omi was declared the winner, which meant she saved herself and her team from elimination. Chef Nyesha's team will cook from the top floor next week.

Chef Gordon chose Preston and chef Richard chose Matt to go into the elimination round. They were given a total of 30 minutes to create a lobster dish. Both chefs presented great variations in their dishes. In the blind taste test, chef Richard chose to eliminate Preston's dish, while chef Gordon chose Matt's lobster dish.

Eventually, it was upon chef Nyesha to break the tie. She chose Matt's dish, following which the contestant bid an emotional farewell to Next Level Chef.

Season 2 of Next Level Chef is getting dramatic with each passing episode. The contestants will get into even tougher challenges which will push them to their limits and test their culinary skills. Viewers will have to tune in to find out what's more in store for them this season.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Next Level Chef next Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox.

