NF Announces HOPE TOUR 2024: Presale, when to register, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

NF has announced a second edition of his "Hope Tour," scheduled from February 2, 2024, to June 8, 2024, in venues across Australia, New Zealand, and the mainland United States. The tour will be in support of the singer's new album of the same name.

The singer announced that the new tour would feature performances in cities such as Perth, Auckland, Sacramento, Tampa, Austin, and more via a post on his official Instagram account.

The presale for the tour begins on September 27, 2023, and can be accessed by registering at the singer's official website. General tickets will be available on September 29, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced and could be purchased at the singer's website.

The tour will start in Perth and end in Sacramento

NF released his latest album, Hope, on April 7, 2023. The album has been a major success so far, peaking as a chart-topper on the Dutch album chart and charting at number 2 on the Billboard 200, Australia, Flemish, Norwegian, and UK album charts.

Following the album's release, NF set off on a multi-leg tour to support the project. Starting with a North American tour, which was wrapped up in September 2023 with a show at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.

After the North America tour, NF will embark on a UK and EU tour leg, which will end on October 15, 2023, with a show at the Eventime Apollo in London, UK.

After the 2023 tour dates, NF will play at the Corona Capital Music Festival. It will be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, from November 17, 2023, to November 19, 2023.

Following the festival performance, the singer will embark on the newly announced tour in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the NF Hope 2024 tour is given below:

February 2, 2024 – Perth, Australia, at HBF Stadium

February 4, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at John Cain Arena

February 7, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia, at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 9, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena

February 11, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena

May 8, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum

May 10, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

May 11, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

May 12, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena

May 14, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena

May 15, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena

May 16, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena

May 18, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

May 19, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena

May 21, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at GIANT Center

May 22, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

May 24, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

May 25, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena

May 26, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 28, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 29, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 31, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center

June 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

June 2, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

June 6, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University

June 7, 2024 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum

June 8, 2024 – Sacramento, CA, at Golden 1 Center

NF is best known for his third studio album, Perception, which was released on October 6, 2017. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.