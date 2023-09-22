NF Announces HOPE TOUR 2024: Presale, when to register, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

NF has announced a second edition of his "Hope Tour," scheduled from February 2, 2024, to June 8, 2024, in venues across Australia, New Zealand, and the mainland United States. The tour will be in support of the singer's new album of the same name.
The singer announced that the new tour would feature performances in cities such as Perth, Auckland, Sacramento, Tampa, Austin, and more via a post on his official Instagram account.
The presale for the tour begins on September 27, 2023, and can be accessed by registering at the singer's official website. General tickets will be available on September 29, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced and could be purchased at the singer's website.
The tour will start in Perth and end in Sacramento
NF released his latest album, Hope, on April 7, 2023. The album has been a major success so far, peaking as a chart-topper on the Dutch album chart and charting at number 2 on the Billboard 200, Australia, Flemish, Norwegian, and UK album charts.
Following the album's release, NF set off on a multi-leg tour to support the project. Starting with a North American tour, which was wrapped up in September 2023 with a show at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.
After the North America tour, NF will embark on a UK and EU tour leg, which will end on October 15, 2023, with a show at the Eventime Apollo in London, UK.
After the 2023 tour dates, NF will play at the Corona Capital Music Festival. It will be held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City, Mexico, from November 17, 2023, to November 19, 2023.
Following the festival performance, the singer will embark on the newly announced tour in 2024. The full list of dates and venues for the NF Hope 2024 tour is given below:
- February 2, 2024 – Perth, Australia, at HBF Stadium
- February 4, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia, at John Cain Arena
- February 7, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia, at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- February 9, 2024 – Sydney, Australia, at Qudos Bank Arena
- February 11, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand, at Spark Arena
- May 8, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Fiserv Forum
- May 10, 2023 – Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center
- May 11, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- May 12, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena
- May 14, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena
- May 15, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena
- May 16, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut, at Mohegan Sun Arena
- May 18, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center
- May 19, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland, at CFG Bank Arena
- May 21, 2024 – Hershey, Pennsylvania, at GIANT Center
- May 22, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena
- May 24, 2024 – Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
- May 25, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena
- May 26, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- May 28, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- May 29, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- May 31, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center
- June 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
- June 2, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
- June 6, 2024 – San Diego, California, at Viejas Arena at San Diego State University
- June 7, 2024 – Inglewood, California, at Kia Forum
- June 8, 2024 – Sacramento, CA, at Golden 1 Center
NF is best known for his third studio album, Perception, which was released on October 6, 2017. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.