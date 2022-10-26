Bad Crimes, the highly anticipated adult comedy animated procedural series starring Lauren Lapkus and Nicole Byer, was recently canceled by Netflix mid-production. The streaming platform first ordered the series in January this year.

News of the cancelation came out after Netflix’s adult animation unit head, Mike Moon, stepped down in July. Bad Crimes is not the only animated series to get canceled by Netflix. The list of animated series that got canceled by the streaming giant includes Ava DuVernay's Wings of Fire, Bone, Antiracist Baby, and With Kind Regards From Kindergarten.

Since the news of Bad Crimes' cancelation was released by TheWrap, fans have taken Twitter by storm to express their disappointment and disgust at Netflix.

TheWrap @TheWrap Netflix has quietly canceled the adult animated series 'Bad Crimes,' starring Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, in the middle of production. thewrap.com/bad-crimes-net… Netflix has quietly canceled the adult animated series 'Bad Crimes,' starring Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, in the middle of production. thewrap.com/bad-crimes-net…

Fans are calling out Netflix for canceling what might have been a good show. One user tweeted that the streaming platform is "making it easy to cancel their service."

Twitter is buzzing as fans share their disappointment at Netflix for canceling the adult animated series Bad Crimes

Many animation fans were eagerly waiting for the dark comedy animated series, Bad Crimes, to arrive on Netflix. The series' cancelation has indeed disappointed them and made them furious at Netflix.

marjon k og @mrkKRMmrk @TheWrap There's so much hot trash on Netflix. So go cancel a project with two very funny people in it. Smart. @TheWrap There's so much hot trash on Netflix. So go cancel a project with two very funny people in it. Smart.

tony cheese @tonycheese1979 @TheWrap it’s because they need to allocate money to another season of “is it cake?” @TheWrap it’s because they need to allocate money to another season of “is it cake?”

Chunderzzz @chunderzzz @TheWrap . @netflix You really going to do Nicole Byer dirty like that? @NailedIt is like your only good show at the moment. @TheWrap .@netflix You really going to do Nicole Byer dirty like that? @NailedIt is like your only good show at the moment.

𝖆𝖘𝖎𝖆𝖓𝖇𝖔𝖞 @ASlANB0Y @TheWrap WAIT IT WOULD HAVE BEEN SO ICONIC @TheWrap WAIT IT WOULD HAVE BEEN SO ICONIC https://t.co/EygwpLmwJi

karatesurfer @karatesurfer @TheWrap what! i know many people looking forward to this @TheWrap what! i know many people looking forward to this

fitz @mrpfitz @TheWrap Well this sucks. Love Nicole, love Laureen. I hope at least they got their checks. @TheWrap Well this sucks. Love Nicole, love Laureen. I hope at least they got their checks.

By the looks of the tweets, it is quite clear that fans were quite excited to see how the adult comedy animated series, Bad Crimes, would have unfolded. Hence, the disappointment is quite natural.

Nicole Silverberg has served as the creator of the series Bad Crimes, with renowned comedy veterans Mike Judge and Greg Daniels as the producers for the animated series. They have also served as the executive producers for the dark comedy animated series, along with Dustin Davis and creator Nicole Silverberg.

The series has been described as an adult comedy and highly arresting procedural, chronicling the adventures of two FBI agents named Kara and Jennie, who roam every corner of the country to solve ghastly crimes. While solving crimes, they also juggle their ambitions, career, friendship, and plenty of men.

Nicole Byer has given voice to Kara and Lauren Lapkus has given Jennie's voice.

Byer is known for hosting Nailed It!; Lapkus was in Orange Is the New Black

A still of Nicole Byer (Image Via IMDb)

Primetime Emmy Award-nominated comedian, host and actress, Nicole Byer, is best known for hosting the Netflix show, Nailed It!.

Byer has also been a part of several other notable movies, including Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Other People, All About Nina, Bad Hair, Valley Girl, Vivo, Unplugging, The Bob's Burgers Movie, Mack & Rita, and A Better You.

Nicole Byer has also been a part of many noteworthy TV series, entailing The Birthday Boys, Pursuit of Sexiness, Friends of the People, Like, Share, Die, Party Over Here, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Family Guy, BoJack Horseman, Loosely Exactly Nicole, Little Big Awesome, Star vs. the Forces of Evil, Apple & Onion, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and more.

Highly talented American actress Lauren Lapkus is best known for playing the role of Susan Fischer in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, and Samantha Newman in The Earliest Show.

Lapkus has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies and short films, including Plastic Heart, Secrets, Secrets, Cleve Dixon: Terrible Detective, Are You Here, The To Do List, Jurassic World, Good Girls Get High, Between Two Ferns: The Movie, The Last Blockbuster, The Wrong Missy, The Curse of Bridge Hollow, and a few others.

Lauren Lapkus has also been a part of several notable TV series, entailing The Parent Project, Video Game Reunion, Are You There, Chelsea?, House of Lies, Friends with Better Lives, Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero, Netflix Presents: The Characters, Ginger Snaps, The Big Bang Theory, Good Girls, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and more.

Fans will have to wait and see if the duo's animated series Bad Crimes sees the light.

