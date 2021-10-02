Nightbirde update: AGT star reveals she weighs just 85 pounds, as cancer battle rages on

AGT star Nightbirde aka Jane Marczewski, recently revealed that she weighs just 85 pounds amid her critical battle with cancer. The singer took to Instagram to share a picture of herself standing beside an IV pole attached to wires.

The reality TV star also shared a clip of CNN reporter Chris Cuomo updating viewers about her health:

“She [Nightbirde] is doing what she promised, she is fighting, the amazingly talented singer whose performance on America’s Got Talent made me just have to reach out to her… She has cancer, she has a really tough case and she started a ten or so week course of treatment and let me tell you, she is fighting and she is doing well.”

The video also featured an inspiring message from the musician asking everyone to hold on to their hopes:

“Just think about, don’t you wanna see what happens if you don’t give up? That’s what I keep saying to myself and that’s what I say to everyone watching tonight.”

The Cuomo Prime Time host also shared Nightbirde’s latest picture and mentioned that it is not easy for her to put on weight at the moment. However, he also said that the performer continues to fight the battle with life, and doctors are reportedly happy with the results.

The latest health update comes just two weeks after the It’s Ok crooner shared on social media that it was difficult for her to drop out of the AGT finale:

“It’s so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week. I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time… I’m raging and crying and hoping with everyone who needs to rage and cry and hope tonight.”

Nightbirde won millions of hearts across the world with her memorable AGT audition. However, the singer had to pull out of the show in August. This was due to her worsening health condition and harder fight with cancer.

Exploring Nightbirde’s inspiring journey and battle with cancer

Nightbirde is continuing her battle with life after pulling out of AGT (Image via Nightbirde/Instagram)

Nightbirde’s America's Got Talent performance is considered one of the most popular reality show auditions of all time. The singer made headlines after being selected as Simon Cowell’s golden buzzer act for the season.

She wowed the judges and audience after delivering a soulful performance of her self-composed song It’s Ok. The song immediately topped the iTunes charts and earned millions of Spotify streams.

The audition also garnered millions of views on YouTube and became the second trending video on the platform at the time.

Unfortunately, the 30-year-old also revealed that she has been suffering from liver, lung, and spinal cancer for several years. However, the singer moved the world with her powerful words and inspiring journey:

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore before you decide to be happy. You are so much more than the bad things that happen to you.”

According to a 2020 blog update, Jane Marczewski was diagnosed with cancer on New Year’s Eve. She was given four to six months to live after numerous malignant tumors were found on her lungs, liver, spine, ribs, and lymph nodes.

However, she miraculously recovered over the next few months and was declared cancer-free in July 2020.

nightbirde @_nightbirde .. BUT FOREVER THIS TIME. ⚡️ Go ahead and tag someone who needs this!!! .. BUT FOREVER THIS TIME. ⚡️ Go ahead and tag someone who needs this!!! https://t.co/ayjTlKOlqV

Unfortunately, that same year she faced a heartbreaking divorce from her husband. The emotional distress led to physical head trauma and “catatonic mental breakdown.”

Things worsened when she underwent brain wave therapy, causing cancer to return to her lungs, liver, and spine. However, she refused to give up her fight with life and decided to follow her dreams.

During her iconic AGT performance, she told the judges about having a two percent chance of survival but continued to hope for recovery:

“I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is.”

Nightbirde's GoFundMe Fundraiser (Image via GoFundMe)

The Ohio-native also organized a fundraiser to seek financial help for her critical treatment. She has already raised more than $640,000 of her $30,000 goal. Despite her consistent struggle with cancer, Nightbirde has continued to rise from the ashes.

In the singer’s own words from her GoFundMe campaign:

“Stay with me, I’ll be better soon. I’m planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I’ve still got dreams.”

Nightbirde’s name has become synonymous with strength, hope, and positivity. She has continued to inspire millions of people across the globe while fighting her raging battle with the life-threatening condition.

