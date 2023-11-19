Nike Air Force 1 Low “Dark Stucco Medium Olive” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 shoe has been decked in both vibrant and muted color palettes over the years. Both of these styles have been winning the hearts of sneakerheads across the globe.

Therefore, the Swoosh label is planning to launch another iteration of the Air Force 1 shoe with muted tones, named “Dark Stucco Medium Olive.” This latest muted iteration of the Air Force 1 shoe will be decked in a Dark Stucco/Medium Olive-Neutral Olive-Phantom color palette.

In the spring of 2024, Nike and other chosen retailers will likely make the Nike Air Force 1 Low Dark Stucco Medium Olive available for purchase on their respective websites and in-store locations. This sneaker, which comes in men's sizes, will be available for a retail price of $125.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Dark Stucco Medium Olive" is complete with white sole units

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneaker (Image via Nike)

The year 2023 has been an amazing one for the Nike Air Force 1, to say the least. We have witnessed some wonderful color combinations as well as collaborative works, some of which have evoked feelings of nostalgia in sneakerheads, such as the "Mag," assuaged their hunger for sweets, such as the Chocolate, and made people anxious with expectation, such as the Supreme's Baroque brown.

Every month, Nike unveils new iterations of the Air Force 1, proving that the style is as popular as ever.

The following shoe on our list is the Nike Air Force 1 Low in "Dark Stucco Medium Olive," which is an item with a luxury appearance that you didn't even realize you needed this winter. Tumbled leather in a shade similar to stucco is used for the overlays, while olive-colored silky leather is used for the base.

The ripstop tongue is also colored in the same olive hue as the body. The Swoosh branding on the sides as well as the rear heel tab both come in napped suede, while Medium Olive is used as an accent color for both.

Olive that is closer to being neutral may be observed on the laces and the mesh sockliner. To put the finishing touches on these AF1s, a midsole in the color sail rests on an outsole made of translucent phantom rubber.

Since its introduction, the Nike Air Force 1 has been a household name and best-seller. According to the brand's internet site, Swoosh draws attention to historic design aspects to show product quality.

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Nike is likely to begin selling the brand new Air Force 1 Low sneakers in the "Dark Stucco Medium Olive" colorway early next year. Those who are interested in purchasing this colorway are encouraged to download the SNKRS app or to keep an eye on the Swoosh website in order to receive timely notifications regarding the confirmed release details and the arrival of the much anticipated pair of shoes.