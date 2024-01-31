Nike Air Force 1 Low “Leather Tassels” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Leather Tassels” rendition has recently surfaced online. This “Leather Tassels” makeover of the shoe will be another addition to Nike's 2024 launch roster.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Leather Tassels” sneakers are anticipated to hit the shelves sometime during the next few weeks of spring 2024, as stated by House of Heat. Sneakerheads, however, should note that the official launch date has not yet been revealed by Nike.

These pairs will reportedly be dropped via the online as well as offline locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of linked merchants.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Leather Tassels” sneakers come with distinctive embroidered lettering

A closer look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low Leather Tassels (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

Footwear culture has for long had a particular spot for shoes that are constructed with premium materials, and the Nike Air Force 1 has repeatedly become a model that helps meet such expectations. This tradition is honored by Nike's most recent rendition of the Air Force 1 Low, which combines high-quality workmanship with unique artwork to create a "Leather Tassels" variant of the model.

A sneaker is more than simply a shoe, and this new Air Force 1 Low is a work of art in its own right. One of its highlights is an off-white leather top, which establishes a crisp and luxurious foundation. In the grey additions, the artistry is particularly impressive since it demonstrates a wide variety of material applications.

The contrast-stitched Swooshes in crushed leather create layers of interest in the layout, whereas the velvety leather at the toe as well as the quarter sections give the shoe an upscale look. Suede eyestay reinforcements contribute to the sneaker's tactile impression.

One of the distinctive features of this design is the integration of lace leather tassels that can be removed and the old-fashioned stitchwork that is added at the back.

Heels and tongue areas of the shoe (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

A finely produced leather tongue in a light tan color is the next element in the color plot. Furthermore, the tongue flap features debossed markings. The rich sensation is carried over to the interior of the shoe, where rust-colored leather is used to decorate the inner sock liner.

Additionally, distinctive embroidered NIKE lettering is clearly shown on the back of the footwear, which is a testament to the attention to detail that has been put into the creation of the footwear. All of this is tied together on a traditional sail and gum sole piece, which is an arrangement that complements the earthy tones of the top portion.

Team Swoosh emphasizes the origins of the model in the following manner:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues as follows:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Interested readers can be on the lookout for the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Leather Tassels” colorway that will be accessible in the coming weeks of spring 2024. Nike fans and other shoe lovers willing to cop these shoes are advised to keep an eye on the shoe brand’s website and its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.