Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Shadow" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike and its Jordan sub-brand, which is owned together with Michael Jordan, have never failed to pique the interest of sneakers enthusiasts with their iconic take on classic footwear designs. The dynamic team has maintained its focus on MJ's adored and first-ever distinctive sneaker style, the Air Jordan 1.

In order to continue the upward trajectory in 2023, the Swoosh company has introduced several famous revamps to the Air Jordan 1 inventory. The most recent release is the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Shadow," which will be available solely in children's sizes. The pair is a blend of subtle grays and vivid reds that immediately draws the attention of younger sneakers fans.

According to sneaker news site Sneaker Bar Detroit, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Shadow" variant will be available sometime this year. The SNKRS app, specific Nike retail stores, and a few additional Jordan brand retailers will sell these mid-top sneakers. These athletic shoes will be priced at $90 a pair and will only be accessible in grade school sizing.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Shadow" shoes are inspired by the color scheme of it's high-top counterpart

Here's another look at the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh label has had a long and fruitful connection with NBA player Michael Jordan, which kicked off in 1984. With their famed Air Jordan footwear family tree, the dynamic duo secured a lifetime pact and completely revolutionized the sneaker scene. Moreover, they combined the fashion and footwear industries with the basketball in the process.

The Air Jordan 1 sneaker style, which is now one of the brand's most famous shoes, launched the duo's sneaker line in 1985. The basketball-turned-lifestyle sneakers were created by Peter Moore, who also created the popular Dunk sneaker model.

According to the Jordan web page, the background history and progression of the 1985 Air Jordan 1 footwear model has been rich and "fiery," which is very much like the legendary basketball player himself.

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid has constantly mimicked the brand's rich past, elegantly paying respect to the classic Air Jordan legacy. It's current offering a more concrete approach to that emotion. This latest Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid incarnation brings a fresh-yet-familiar tweak to the silhouette, taking cues from the famous OG "Shadow" palette of 1985's High.

The mid-top Air Jordan 1 boasts an amazing blend of flair and craftsmanship. These sneakers have a sumptuous feel because of their superior leather construction and mesh tongues as well as inner lining. In addition, the smooth Grey overlays in its entirety toe box perforations and classic Swooshes complement the Black foundation color.

The tongue flaps and lace loops remain black, but brilliant pops of red highlight the Jumpman emblems, liner, and rubber outer sole unit. Lastly, the classic Black Wings insignia on the lateral ankle completes the design, which is brilliantly complemented by a White midsole.

Keep an eye out for the recently discovered Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid "Shadow" sneakers, which will be released later this year. Register yourself for the Nike email list or utilize the SNKRS app to get frequent updates on the public debut dates of the footwear.

Poll : 0 votes