Nike Air Max 180 "Concord" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike boasts an extensive selection of its Air Max family with stylish yet comfortable designs, one of which is the Nike Air Max 180 sneaker model. This model will be decked in the “Concord” ensemble for its forthcoming iteration.

The Nike Air Max 180 “Concord” colorway is anticipated to reappear sometime during the coming months of 2024, as per preliminary reports from House of Heat and other sources.

These sneakers will be marked with a selling price label of $120 for each pair. They will be sold on the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a slew of affiliated retail merchants.

Nike Air Max 180 "Concord" shoes feature a crisp white base

Here's another look at the sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

In 2024, the Nike Air Max 180 "Concord" will make a comeback as a tribute to a pivotal time in the history of the sneaker genre and athleticism. It is a timeless design, earning it a special place not only in the hearts of shoe fans but also in the annals of Olympic lore.

The Air Max 180 "Concord" was a sideline regular for His Airness as the Dream Team caught hearts all over the world. Michael Jordan wore them during his downtime at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, and they became famous for the occasion.

The "Olympic" edition of the Air Jordan 7 is forever associated with his achievements on the court, but the "Concord" 180s serve as a constant reminder of the man's greater connection to Nike's hall of fame of designs.

It is a tribute to the hybridization of performance with lifestyle that Jordan championed; the "Concord" palette has since become famous, even indicating its relationship with later Air Jordan models.

The upper body of this Air Max 180 comes in a clean white color, which is matched by the tones of the famous Concord purple, and touches of gold provide an Olympic-level of distinction to the shoe.

After being absent since 2013, the sneaker community is extremely excited about the latest developments in its comeback. Collectors as well as fans who recollect the pair's first influence wait excitedly, while the next generation of aficionados who are ready to participate in an active role in this chapter of shoe and sporting history also await eagerly.

The arrival of the "Concord" 180s will be more than just a launch; it will also be an occasion for joy, offering fans the opportunity to possess a piece of history that seems to have an impact on the present.

Take a look at the heel counters (Image via House of Heat)

The Swoosh label never compromises when it comes to highlighting the origins of the Air Max technology that eventually led to the formation of the extensive Air Max catalog, including the Air Max 180, in the following words:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Be on the lookout for the eagerly awaited Nike Air Max 180 “Concord” colorway that will be accessible in the coming year. Those absolutely curious to get these sneakers can sign up on Swoosh’s website or utilize the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the stated colorway.