Nike Air Max Furyosa “Amarillo” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike enjoys the full spectrum of its Air Max family with fashionable yet comfortable styles, one of which is the Nike Air Max Furyosa sneaker type. In the forthcoming version of this design, it will be outfitted in the "Amarillo" ensemble.

At some point in 2024, the Nike Air Max Furyosa "Amarillo" sneakers are expected to hit the footwear market, according to Sneaker News.

On the other hand, Nike continues to withhold details on the precise release date of the new product. They can be sold at any of Nike's stores (both online and offline), within the SNKRS app, and at a variety of retail businesses that are linked with Nike. They will be marked with a fixed price tag of $160 per pair.

Nike Air Max Furyosa “Amarillo” shoes are decked in yellow and crisp white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming Nike Air Max Furyosa sneaker (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Max Furyosa was a member of the Max Air family that was introduced for the first time in the warmer months of 2021. It featured one of the most unorthodox compositions of any of the Max Air shoes produced by the manufacturer.

Even though the densely layered design has been absent for a considerable amount of time, the Beaverton company has intentions of bringing back the sturdy sneaker style in the months ahead, along with a whole new collection of color schemes.

The low-top style has just recently made an appearance in the decked "Sanddrift" endeavor, and it is currently enhancing its layered sole components with a brilliant marigold through-line.

Additional colorless touches highlight the midsole, laces, and TPU mid-foot shank, whereas an additional set of "Sail" colors emphasizes the suede mudguard along with the extra Air Max unit located at the heel of the sneaker. It creates the appearance of a dazzling white mesh that flows over the pair's jet-black interior sole.

Take a closer look at the uppers and heels (Image via Nike)

In stark contrast to the monochromatic background of the pair, the full-length sloppy suede overlay is animated by the color yellow, while a lighter shade of yellow serves as a framework for the quarter's stronger sections.

Swoosh's extensive Air Max family was possible only with the innovation of Air Max tech, therefore, Nike highlights the beginnings of its Air Max lineage in the following text:

“Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Keep an eye out for the upcoming Nike Air Max Furyosa “Amarillo” rendition that will supposedly arrive during the coming weeks of 2024. Those willing to get their hands on this classic chunky sneaker are advised to stay tuned to Swoosh’s website or use the SNKRS app for regular updates on the arrival of this sneaker.

In related news, the Swoosh is also planning to revive some of its classics that have been away from the footwear scene in the recent past. One such model is the Air Max 180 silhouette, which will be reappearing sometime during the fall of 2024, as per preliminary reports.

These shoes will be dropped in the “Concord” ensemble via the online and offline platforms of Nike, alongside its linked retail sellers. They will be marked with a $120 price tag.