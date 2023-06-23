Nike Air Max Scorpion "White Turquoise" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Introduced in late 2022, the high-tech sneaker model, Nike Air Max Scorpion will make a comeback in 2023 dressed in all white and blue Swoosh. The Nike Air Max Scorpion is one of the first pairs of shoes made exclusively during the COVID-19 outbreak. It features a functional Flywire reinforcement, heel tabs, and stitched Swooshes, with Air technology covering the entire bottom of the shoe.

Along with the upcoming colorways of the Nike Air Max Scorpion in 2023, "Chinese New Year", "Black Crimson", and Flyknit "Bred", "White Turquoise" is also on its way. However, the sneaker label hasn't disclosed the official release date got the pair yet. Sneakerheads will be able to purchase the Nike Air Max Scorpion "White Turquoise" sneakers in men's sizes via Nike stores, and the SNKRS app for $250.

Nike Air Max Scorpion "White Turquoise" sneakers will come in men's sizes

Nike Air Max Scorpion "White Turquoise" sneakers (Image via SN)

The Nike Air Max Scorpion is a new addition to Nike's Air Max collection, which debuted in late 2022. As mentioned earlier, the shoe features a one-piece Flyknit upper, a functional Flywire reinforcement, heel tabs, and stitched Swooshes.

The Air Max Scorpion also has a full-length Air midsole, which has a stacked appearance, and a variety of eye-catching colorways. The shoe is designed to provide innovation, comfort, and style for those who want to make a statement with their footwear.

The Swoosh label has prepared the silhouette for summer with a crisp white and turquoise color palette. The style was totally created using remote cooperation. The Flyknit upper takes on a "colorless" appearance that lets the smallest amount of contrast stand out. Diverse embroidered strips at the sides are animated by aquatic hues to create the recognizable Swoosh mark for Nike.

The supportive underfoot cushioning technology favors a semi-transparent surface that adds to the sneaker's uniqueness. The stacked Air Max unit has a "milky" texture, which adds some contrast to the clean appearance up top. As many as 36 years after the revolutionary technology first appeared, each of the aforementioned elements broaden the range of the most daring Air Max designs.

The Nike Air Max Scorpion was created in just 18 months, using 3D VR design software, digitized design, engineering tools, and decades of experience. The designers' ideas and sketches were all about a big Air experience. The team knew from the beginning that it was going to push the limits of Air-Sole technology and geometries. The shoe's design was inspired by the idea of a big Air experience, and the team wanted to build something in a new way.

The pandemic lockdown did not delay the process of the Scorpion, instead, Nike's digital technologies helped and even accelerated the Air Max Scorpion. The shoe's design was tested using advanced simulation and VR technology, which allowed Nike to test several iterations in just five weeks.

The shoe boasts more Air than any other Nike sneaker in terms of pounds per square inch, and the pods that house the cushioning are also the brand's most complex yet.

The geometric shape of the pods replaces what has traditionally been rounded-off tubes. Additionally, visible gaps within the midsole reveal strategically placed contact points between the foot and the airbag, which helps to facilitate a smooth transition in each stride.

The new version of this advanced shoe will come soon for a price of $250 and will be available in men's sizes in Nike stores and the SNKRS app.

