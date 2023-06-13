Nike Dunk High ‘Beautiful Losers’ sneakers: Where to get, bids, and more details explored

After last seen in 2015, the Nike Dunk High 'Beautiful Losers' sneakers model is back for another auction via Sotheby's. Beautiful Losers is a 2008 documentary film, inspired by the world of art and how the world looks at beautiful artists as losers. The documentary became a phenomenon after its release and a number of brands, including Nike, introduced a plethora of products as a nod to the documentary.

The Nike Dunk High 'Beautiful Losers' sneaker collection was released in 2008 and received a lot of positive responses from fans and sneakerheads. One of the pairs from the collection went on auction in 2015, and now, in 2023, another pair of Nike Dunk High "Beautiful Losers" sneakers are back for auction.

Sneakerheads can bid on the shoes on the official page of Sotheby's. The current bidding price for the sneaker pair is $4000 to $8000. The auction began on May 31, 2023, and will end on June 14, 2023, at 10 am ET.

Nike Dunk High ‘Beautiful Losers’ sneakers are available in size 9 for the auction

Nike Dunk High ‘Beautiful Losers’ sneakers (Image via Sotheby's)

Beautiful Losers made its world premiere at the IFC Center in New York in 2008. The movie followed the lives of various hip-hop and graffiti artists as well as the related surfing, skateboarding, and punk subcultures.

Nike's Jesse Leyva created a set of 22 pairs of Dunks to commemorate this special release. Each of them had a distinctive digital print of key scenes from the film on the uppers. The Children's Aid Society received the proceeds from the sale of some of the pairs at auction.

Nike Dunk High ‘Beautiful Losers’ sneakers embody the spirit of creativity and individuality that defined the movement. The collaboration between Nike and Beautiful Losers celebrates the fusion of art and fashion, showcasing the collective's signature aesthetic on a classic silhouette.

Inspired by the diverse and vibrant art styles of the Beautiful Losers artists, the sneakers boast a bold and eclectic design. The upper features a riot of colors and patterns, capturing the essence of street art and its rebellious nature.

Every detail of the shoe represents the Beautiful Losers' ethos embracing imperfections and celebrating the beauty found in the unconventional. From the mismatched Swoosh logos to the intricate stitching the shoe represents the documentary very well.

INDEXPORTLAND @INDEXPDX



DS Sample size 9s available on the site



#indexportland #indexpdx Beautiful Losers x Nike Dunk. Each pair are labeled 1 of 1 and were part of a series of Nike Sportwear events, “Making Something” for the release of the film, Beautiful Losers in 2008.DS Sample size 9s available on the site INDEXPDX.COM Beautiful Losers x Nike Dunk. Each pair are labeled 1 of 1 and were part of a series of Nike Sportwear events, “Making Something” for the release of the film, Beautiful Losers in 2008. DS Sample size 9s available on the site INDEXPDX.COM#indexportland #indexpdx https://t.co/v2PBgyIofa

The Nike Dunk High 'Beautiful Losers' sneakers are crafted with high-quality materials to ensure both style and durability. The upper is usually constructed with a combination of leather, suede, and textile, providing a luxurious feel and enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.

The sneakers showcase a vibrant and eye-catching design, characterized by a mix of bold colors and patterns. The upper is adorned with a variety of artistic elements, including graphics, illustrations, and text, representing the diverse and eclectic style of the Beautiful Losers movement.

Beyond their striking appearance, the Dunk High 'Beautiful Losers' sneakers carry a deeper meaning. They symbolize the power of art to inspire change, challenge societal norms, and create a sense of community. By wearing these sneakers, individuals embrace the spirit of the Beautiful Losers movement, expressing their unique identities and celebrating the beauty of diversity.

Stadium Goods @stadiumgoods



buff.ly/2x2YvFZ Nike created only 22 pairs of this Dunk High to celebrate the opening of the 'Beautiful Losers' documentary. Nike created only 22 pairs of this Dunk High to celebrate the opening of the 'Beautiful Losers' documentary.buff.ly/2x2YvFZ https://t.co/iCQeDLgfBf

The Nike Dunk High 'Beautiful Losers' sneakers are a limited-edition collection that has grown in popularity among collectors, sneakerheads, and fans of art. They demonstrate Beautiful Losers' lasting influence and serve as a reminder of how art can bring people together, ignite inspiration, and change the world.

As mentioned earlier, fans can bid on the shoes on Sotheby's official page until the auction ends on June 14, 2023, at 10 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes