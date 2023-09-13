Nike Dunk Low "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike continues to impress sneakerheads constantly with the release of iconic, vibrant, and new makeovers upon their signature models, including the Dunk. The Dunk low sneaker model has been clad in innumerable makeovers throughout 2023, the latest of which is the "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink."

The Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant has added multiple unique makeovers to the Dunk model's various iterations. These include Dunk Low, Dunk Mid, Remastered, EMB, Twist, and more.

The latest Dunk Low "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" is perfect for younger sneakerheads who are looking for a balance between minimalism and vibrant colors. The otherwise neutral makeover is given a pop of color with a Fierce Pink hue in the latest makeover.

An official release date for the Dunk Low "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the sneaker will debut shortly via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers. The new sneakers will be available for young sneakerheads, exclusively in grade school sizes for $90.

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" sneakers will be released in grade school sizes

The upcoming Nike Dunk Low "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" sneakers will be released exclusively in grade school sizes

The current year 2023, has seen the growth of the "Barbiecore" trend thanks to the release of Greta Gerwig's film, Barbie in July. While the film has since become a blockbuster, the pink hue has managed to capture the hearts of fans in 2023. The latest Dunk Low "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" is one of the sneakers that is embracing the Barbiecore trend even more.

The iconic Dunk sneaker model was debuted by the Swoosh label in 1985, as the veteran Peter Moore designed it for hardwood basketball courts. Ever since the silhouette has been one of the most desired choices for sneakerheads.

The Dunk sneaker model has evolved into multiple iterations via other sub-labels such as Nike SB and Lifestyle. The sneaker originally gained popularity with the release of the iconic BTTYS (Be True To Your School) colorway series. It strongly connected with collegiate basketball teams and became popular amongst the younger generation.

The Dunk sneaker model has continued to be relevant for over 38 years and the official site introduces the model as one which has an undeniable influence. While the Nike Dunk was introduced as a basketball shoe, thanks to its flat and "grippy soles," the shoe seemed perfect for skaters.

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast,” the website continues.

The latest to appear is the Dunk Low "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink" color scheme, which comes clad in "Dark Obsidian/Fierce Pink/White" hues. The upper of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material, with the base accentuated in pristine white.

The white hue is added to the perforated toe boxes, middle panels, tongues, and heel counters. The white base contrasts with the obsidian blue overlays, which are placed upon the forefoot, ankle collars, and lacing system. A pop of vibrancy is added with the Fierce Pink profile swooshes and "Nike" branding on heel tabs, tongues, and sock liners. The look is finished off with white midsoles and blue rubber outsoles.

The pair is expected to be released in grade school sizes for $90. As mentioned earlier, the release date of the shoes is yet to be confirmed but fans can check out Nike's website for updates.