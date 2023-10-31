Nike Dunk Low "Green/Gradient Swoosh" shoes: Everything we know so far

As was the case with the Air Force 1, the Nike Dunk Low has now become a canvas on which Nike tries out a variety of different design concepts. In the upcoming season 2024, when Nike unveils their new collection, the "Green/Gradient Swoosh" style, as aniticipated by fans, is probably going to be the one that gets the most attention.

The Nike Dunk Low “Green/Gradient Swoosh” shoes are anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime during the early months of 2024, as per House of Heat and other sneaker sources. These shoes will be offered via the online as well as physical channels of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of associated retail shops.

These pairs will be dropped in kids exclusive sizing options. Dunk enthusiasts, however, will have to wait for the pricing details.

Nike Dunk Low “Green/Gradient Swoosh” shoes will be offered in kids sizing options

Here's another look at the Nike Dunk Low shoe (Image via JD Sports UK)

For its upcoming kids-only launch, Nike is reducing the size of one of its most iconic silhouettes, the Dunk. The sneaker label is also giving it a swoosh treatment, that features a gradient along with an intriguing mix of colors.

It has a background of pristine white that stretches across the sneaker's foundation layer, providing a background that is uncluttered and reminiscent of a canvas in appearance. This straightforward style brings out the visually appealing pine green of the overlays, which is a hue that is just as vibrant and lively as the young people who will be wearing these shoes.

Nevertheless, the creative Swoosh is what genuinely sets this Nike Dunk Low apart from the rest of the pack. Nike deviates from its conventional aesthetic by giving a color gradient that starts out in a vivid picture blue at the toe and smoothly flows into a pine green towards the heel of the shoe.

This palette is not simply a color selection, but it is a visual depiction of creativity and limitless possibilities, both of which reverberate with the vitality that is associated with youth.

The remainder of the sneaker retains a conventional design, with a crisp white midsole that acts as a counterpoint to the vividness of the upper, as well as a forest green outsole, that ensures the consistency of the color combination.

Take a closer look at the heels (Image via JD Sports UK)

The fun design is finished off with a tab in jet black, that sits at the heel block and adds an element of contrast to the overall look.

The Dunk styles manufactured by Nike each have their own dedicated following. This shoe style has a long history, which has resulted in the creation of various enduring styles. On its official website, Nike has emphasized on the company's legacy:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It continues as follows:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the new Nike Dunk Low “Green/Gradient Swoosh” sneakers that will be accessible in the year that follows. Those absolutely curious to get their hands on these shoes are advised to sign up on Swoosh's website and download the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their drop.