Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Blue Tint" sneakers: Price and more details explored

Sportswear giant Nike will be releasing its new Nike Dunk Low Next Nature sneakers in the "Blue Tint" in the holiday season. The sneakers are inspired by the intersection of city and nature. They embody the raw beauty and energy of both worlds, bringing a fresh perspective to one's daily adventures.

Whether strolling through the concrete jungle or exploring the great outdoors, the Dunk Low Next Nature sneakers will keep the wearer grounded, connected, and always on the move. The sneaker label will release the Dunk Low Next Nature in "Blue Tint" during the holiday season at a retail price of $115.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Blue Tint" sneakers will drop in women's sizes

Different profiles of Dunk Low Next Nature "Blue Tint" (Image via Sportskeeda)

In the summer months, Nike Sportswear adds a new hue, "Blue Tint," to the Dunk Low Next Nature range exclusively for women. Every Next Nature product is made using sustainable components, and the new pair has twenty percent recycled materials by weight in its construction.

This version of the Nike Dunk Low features a leather upper with mesh overlays on the tongue and interior. It has a white foundation with lighter and darker hues of blue utilized on the laces, overlays, rubber outsole, swooshes, and branding on the heel and tongue.

The style is finished off with the iconic Volt Insole, which features the brand's characteristic pinwheel emblem.

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature sneakers are crafted from a combination of premium materials that enhance their style, durability, and comfort. The upper part of the shoe is made of leather and mesh, which provides a stylish contrast and allows for breathability. The leather gives the shoe a sleek look, while the mesh enhances ventilation, ensuring that the wearer's feet stay cool and dry.

The midsole of the shoe is made of foam, which provides cushioning and support for the feet, making them comfortable to wear for extended periods. The outsole is made of rubber, which provides excellent grip and traction on various surfaces, making it ideal for outdoor activities.

The Nike Dunk Low Next Nature sneakers also feature various design elements that add to their aesthetic appeal, like the bold, earthy colors and intricate detailing inspired by nature. Overall, the materials used in these sneakers make them a versatile and durable option for everyday wear, suitable for a range of activities and environments.

One of the main reasons these sneakers are considered sustainable is that they are made with recycled materials. Specifically, the shoes feature the Nike Grind, a material made from recycled rubber that is used in the outsole, and the upper one is made with at least 20% recycled materials.

Nike is committed to reducing their carbon footprint, and these sneakers are part of that effort. The production process for the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature sneakers uses fewer resources, such as water and energy, than traditional methods, reducing the overall impact on the environment.

The sneakers feature a unique design inspired by the natural world, making them a stylish and eye-catching addition to any outfit. They are comfortable, durable, and versatile, making them a go-to option for everyday wear.

Nike Dunk Low Next Nature sneakers offer a sustainable and stylish solution for those who want to look good and feel good about their fashion choices.

The Dunk Low Next Nature in "Blue Tint" will be released during the holiday season in women's sizes. Sneakerheads would be able to buy the pair for $115.

