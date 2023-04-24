Nike ISPA Mindbody "Barely Volt" sneakers: Release time, date, price, and more explored

The Nike ISPA Mindbody sneakers are a work of art that combines cutting-edge technology with innovative design. Inspired by the needs of athletes who demand the best in performance and comfort, the Nike ISPA Mindbody sneakers are the ultimate footwear solution for those who want to push their limits and achieve their goals.

Introduced in 2018, the Nike ISPA Mindbody has expanded its sneaker line over the years, and the latest model of the Nike ISPA Mindbody has been revealed in a new “Barely Volt” colorway. According to the Swoosh label, the latest colorway will be available in men's sizes on April 25, 2023, at 7:30 pm, exclusively on the official Nike site for $180.

Nike ISPA Mindbody "Barely Volt" sneakers make an attempt at reducing carbon footprint

The latest remarkable iteration of the unique silhouette, which first debuted in November, replaces the "Khaki Brown" hues with an explosive volt color scheme. The top of the shoe, which was created in conjunction with the biomaterials business Living Ink, is covered in a vivid green color.

The Mindbody is the first pair to be created with what manufacturer Living Ink dubs "Algae Ink," which is made from algae rather than the petroleum-derived colors often used in traditional trainers. The improved sustainability of the final product is expected to have a positive effect on the carbon footprint.

Further, a toggle switch lacing mechanism spans the length of the shoe, and the coconut milk midsole made from rubber offcuts from factories sits beneath the foot. To further reduce its environmental impact, this component is stitched to the upper, eliminating the need for adhesives.

Describing the manufacuting process for the pair, Nike explains:

"Guided by Nike's circular design philosophy, each pair is constructed with interlocking components and the intent of using less materials. A key feature to this concept is designing with product end of life in mind, which resulted in shoes that can be easily disassembled."

The Swoosh label further reveals:

"No glue necessary—just a single cording system that holds it all together. When you're done with your shoes, there's no need to take them apart or throw them away. Simply drop 'em off at a participating Nike store and they'll be given a new life through donation or recycling."

With their futuristic looks and bold colorways, the Nike ISPA Mindbody sneakers stand out from the crowd, making a statement wherever they go. Sneakerheads would love to know that they're more than just a fashion statement -- the shoes are packed with advanced features that make them one of the most innovative and functional sneakers on the market.

Explaining the philosophy of the pair, the sneakerbrand states,

"Nike ISPA: a philosophy entwining the concepts of improvise, scavenge, protect and adapt to create space for those who are seeking deeper meaning and connection to the products they use. This chapter of ISPA products explores two sustainable design solutions to help make the world a better place."

The label also sheds light on the process involved in creating the shoes:

"We’re taking an environmental approach with circularity, and a human-centered approach with connectivity. The MindBody design is guided by these principles, using product disassembly and proprioception (the awareness of how your body moves throughout space and interacts with your environment) to take you into the next evolution of footwear design."

If you're looking for a shoe that's more than just a sneaker, and also a true expression of style and commitment to excellence, then the Nike ISPA Mindbody sneakers are the perfect choice.

