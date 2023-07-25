Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot: Everything we know so far 

Nike Lunar Force 1, a successor sneaker model of Air Force 1, is finally going to make an appearance during the winter season of 2023. Even though the Swoosh label has released many sneaker models in 2023 such as Air Jordan, Dunk, and many others, Lunar Force 1 didn't make any appearance this year.

Last, in 2022, sneakerheads got their hand on this durable and tough sneaker model from Nike.

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot is designed for rough weather wear, featuring a tough outsole design and water-resistant synthetic leather. It is one of the most rugged sneaker models from Nike that incorporates metal hardware for durability. Soon, Lunar Force 1 will hit the market, but the official release date is still unknown.

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot will release in men's sizes

Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot (Image via SN)

The Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot has a history that dates back to its initial release in 2015. It was designed as a weatherproof version of the classic Air Force 1, combining the iconic style with functionality for cold and wet conditions. The shoe features a water-repellent high-quality synthetic leather upper and a rugged outsole design.

It draws inspiration from the look of a duck boot, with its reinforced toe and tongue that wraps over the ankle to keep out moisture and cold. Over the years, the Lunar Force 1 Duckboot has gained popularity for its durability and style. It has become a go-to choice for those looking for a shoe that can withstand harsh weather conditions while still maintaining a fashionable look.

For individuals who need to go for site work or love to go on adventures irrespective of the weather, Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot is the perfect choice for them. The shoe has been released in various colorways, allowing wearers to express their personal style. Now it is making a comeback with an iconic all-black colorway.

In "Black," a pitch coal color covers the majority of the top, with all-black detailing on the tongue, laces, and the iconic Swoosh. The rubber toe box, which has a star-covered texture, is also coated in a black color tone.

Only the outsole has been covered in tan hues. The water-resistance technology utilized to further protect from bad weather is acknowledged with a Watershield tag at the collar.

These are just a few details that can be observed from the first look of the Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot. The sneaker brand will soon release more official details about the pair. However, while talking about this hardest sneaker model, Nike described,

"It may be colder than the far side of the moon outside, and spitting rain too—but you still gotta look good. From slick city streets to snow-covered parks, the Lunar Force 1 adapts AF-1 style to keep the heat when the weather hits."

Further added,

"Forged from water-repellent synthetic leather and featuring a rugged outsole design, it bridges mountain boot toughness with off-court energy. Metal hardware and an extended tongue up your game while the star-studded toe delivers a hint of out-of-this-world edge."

The Nike Lunar Force 1 Duckboot has undergone updates and improvements since its initial release with materials incorporated like metal for utmost durability. With a combination of ruggedness and style, it is one of the best Nike sneakers.