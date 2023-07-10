Nike x Martine Rose collection: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

Nike is connecting with the British Jamaican fashion designer Martine Rose and her eponymous label to launch a collaborative collection. The dynamic duo are continuing their partnership after launching their SS23 collection back in 2022.

For the upcoming collection, the dynamic duo has prepared multiple footwear, apparel, and accessories to impress their fans and redefine the football style. An amalgamation of avant-grade streetwear style with sportswear and performance essentials can be seen throughout the collection.

The collaborative Nike x Martine Rose collection is slated to be launched via the official e-commerce site of Martine Rose on July 25, 2023. A wider public release is set on July 27, 2023, via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailer stores.

More about the upcoming Nike x Martine Rose collection, which features multiple styles for women's football

The upcoming Nike x Martine Rose collection features multiple styles for women's football (Image via Sportskeeda)

The British-Jamaican is reuniting with the Swoosh label to launch a collaborative collection inspired by women's football, but fit for all genders equally. The dynamic duo kick-started their collaborative partnership in 2019 and has since made waves with their unique designs.

In the latest collection, designer Martine Rose is trying to dissolve the differences between men's and women's football styling.

The Jamaican designer has prepared gender-neutral pieces that expand the culture of sport for everyone. The official press release introduces the collection,

"In fashion and in sport, there are singular moments that are so progressively bold that their arrival creates a clear “before” and “after.” In her latest partnership with Nike, designer Martine Rose has seized a moment for both fashion and sport, launching us all into an “after” world — one that is more inclusive, egalitarian, empowering and inspiring."

The collaborative collection advances sports style and focuses on elevating the look of women on the pitch.

The collection further dissolves the gender gap in the sport. In an official press release, Martine Rose talks about her motivation and meaning behind the collection,

"When a woman wears a suit, it expresses strength, resilience and beauty. I want women to feel powerful in their suits like men do. More than that, although I’m using women to tell the story, there’s no gender attached to the suit. Anyone can wear it."

She further comments wishing the complete eradication of chauvinism and gender inequality,

"I hope one day we’re not talking about gender in sport and are just talking about the sport. Once everything is stripped back, it’s just the game that’s left.”

The collection is reported to be worn by footballers in the upcoming premier sporting event. Megan Rapinoe, a member of the United States Women's National team, also commented upon the collection as a muse,

"I love the mash-up that sports and fashion and culture has become, and as an athlete, I’ve always wanted what we wear to stand for more. I think Martine, as a designer inspired by sports culture, is able to pull so much meaning into her work, and for her to be able to express herself through this moment that is so special to us is really cool."

The collaborative collection features pieces including jackets, trousers, trench coat, shirts, stockings, sunglasses, gloves, and most prominently the Shox Mule MR4. One can avail the collaborative collection on July 27 via Nike and select retailers.

