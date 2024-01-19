Norah Jones announces new album and 2024 U.S tour: Tracklist, presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

American singer-songwriter Norah Jones has announced a new album alongside an upcoming tour of the U.S. in the spring of 2024. The album Visions, which is a 12-track record, will be her first full-length project since 2021's I Dream of Christmas. The tour in support of the album is scheduled to be held from May 6, 2024, to June 30, 2024, in venues across the East Coast of the country.

Jones announced the Visions album and tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Washington, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn, among others, via separate posts on her official Instagram page on January 18, 2024.

The Live Nation ticket pre-sale is set for Thursday, January 25, 2024 (use code SPOTLIGHT). This will be followed by a public on-sale on Friday, January 26, 2024, via Ticketmaster. Tickets can also be purchased via the Norah Jones official website once the prices are announced.

Norah Jones building momentum for her upcoming album with the tour

The 9-date tour in support of Visions will include a stop at the BottleRock festival in Napa, California before winding down with a final show at the Saratoga Jazz Festival on June 30, 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Norah Jones Visions Tour 2024 is given below:

May 6, 2024 – Boston, MA at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 7, 2024 – Poughkeepsie, NY at Bardavon 1869 Opera House

May 10, 2024 – Port Chester, NY at The Capitol Theatre

May 13, 2024 – Washington, DC at Kennedy Center Concert Hall

May 15, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia

May 16, 2024 – Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Paramount

May 19, 2024 – New York, NY at Apollo Theater

May 24, 2024 – Napa, CA at BottleRock Napa Valley

June 30, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, NY at Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival

More about the new Norah Jones album Visions

Norah Jones will release her upcoming album, Visions, on March 8, 2024, via the legendary Blue Note Records label. Along with the announcement of the album and tour, the singer also revealed the lead single, Running. The song features Jones on vocals, piano, guitar, and bass, with Leon Michels on drums and baritone saxophone.

On her official website, Jones elaborated on the themes of the album, stating:

“The reason I called the album Visions is because a lot of the ideas came in the middle of the night or in that moment right before sleep, and Running was one of them where you're half asleep and kind of jolted awake."

In the same statement, the singer also provided some insight into the process behind the creation of this new material. She stated:

“We did most of the songs in the same way where I was at the piano or on guitar and Leon was playing drums and we were just jamming on stuff. I like the rawness between me and Leon, the way it sounds kind of garage-y but also kind of soulful, because that's where he's coming from, but also not overly perfected.”

Norah Jones also revealed the tracklist of the upcoming album on her website. The 12 songs have a mix of solo tracks as well as collaborations with Leon Michels and Homer Steinweiss. Both of those artists are from the soul band Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings.

Visions tracklist:

All This Time (with Leon Michels) Staring at the Wall (with Leon Michels) Paradise (with Leon Michels) Queen of the Sea Visions Running (with Leon Michels) I Just Wanna Dance (with Leon Michels & Homer Steinweiss) I’m Awake Swept Up in the Night (with Leon Michels) On My Way (with Pete Remm) Alone With My Thoughts (with Leon Michels) That’s Life (with Leon Michels)

The nine-time Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and pianist's ninth solo studio album, Visions is currently available to preorder. This will be her first full-length project of non-seasonal music since 2020’s Pick Me Up Off the Floor. That album was released early in the pandemic lockdown and had a darker undertone to it compared to the vibrant and joyous themes on this forthcoming album.

Fans of Norah Jones have a lot to look forward to this year with the release of a full-length album and a tour to support it. With only 9 dates announced so far, it is recommended to book tickets at the earliest before they sell out.