Not Dead Yet Season 2 Episode 3 ending explained: Did Nell intend to have children?

Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3 aired on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET on ABC. The series delivers lighthearted, engaging stories with simple clichés, introducing new characters every episode.

In Not Dead Yet season 2, the ghosts of the people she writes about are helping Nell rebuild her life as she continues her soul-searching journey. Despite her ongoing discontent with her role as an obituary writer, Nell's self-esteem has noticeably improved compared to last season.

In the third episode of Not Dead Yet season 2, while Nell was writing an obituary for Estelle, the latter advised Nell not to have children. In contrast, Nell states that she would only consider having children after she finds the ideal partner. Estelle emphasizes the importance of cherishing her role as an aunt, believing it to be a significant position.

As Nell spends time with Sam's daughter, she begins contemplating whether motherhood would be suitable for her.

A scene in Note Dead Yet Season 2 (Image via Facebook @Not Dead Yet)

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3.

Did Nell intend to have children in Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3?

In Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3, Nell is tasked with writing an obituary for Estelle, a woman with a large family, including thirteen children and several grandchildren. Estelle, who passed away peacefully, advises Nell against having children, as she believes it would be challenging for her. She mentioned that her body was fatigued from childbirth and caring for her children.

She argued against having children due to her lack of personal time. However, Nell expresses a desire to have children, but only if she meets a suitable man. She seems to be experiencing a lack of romantic opportunities, which is why having children was not a priority. The ghost of the elderly woman asked Nell to care for her nephews and nieces, as she thought being an aunt was the coolest job to do.

Nell, free that evening, volunteered to help Sam with babysitting. Nell followed Estelle's ghost's advice and sported the cool aunt's headgear, anticipating caring for Tilly, whom she considered her niece, as Sam and Nell have a close, sisterly bond.

Babysitting Sam's kid for a night was a task Nell accepted eagerly, as she aimed to assess her maternal instincts. Nell easily bonded with Tilly due to their long-standing acquaintance, and Tilly was excited to spend time with her aunt Nell.

Not Dead Yet season 2 episode 3: What was the Awards Ceremony about?

In the third episode of Not Dead Yet season 2, Lexi informed Sam and Dennis of their nomination for a local journalism award and that her father, Duncan Rhodes, would receive a lifetime achievement award on the same occasion. Lexi revealed that she wanted to see her father get a prestigious award for his lengthy journalistic career, but Sam and Dennis were more eager for theirs.

It turned out that Duncan was arrogant about the honor he was going to earn and never gave credit to the journalists and his daughter for making the SoCal Independent the best newspaper in town. Meanwhile, Nell was pleased to remain home, as she was not nominated for any prizes.

Sam was then surprised to learn that Lexi had actually arranged the occasion so she could have her father acknowledge her on stage halfway through the award presentation. Lexi had spent a lot of money on this, staging a fake award event to get her father to recognize her involvement in making the SoCal Independent a success.

Lexi had felt like she was going crazy as her father took over the office, so this was perhaps the most extreme action she had taken to get him to publicly applaud her and name her in his appreciation speech. The lengths Lexi went to win the approval of such a self-centered man perplexed Sam.

Duncan, Dennis, and Sam got fictitious awards while Lexi battled with herself and worried whether her father would ever say he was pleased with her accomplishments. Lexi desired his attention, and Sam attempted to calm her while her mind was racing thinking about it.

Lexi felt terrible when Duncan avoided mentioning her in his gratitude speech. She had wanted her father to speak and acknowledge her years of hard work. She should have anticipated that her selfish father would ignore her in the media, but the child in her wanted the consideration she had been seeking for many years.

In the end, Lexi had no heart to tell her father about the fake award ceremony, knowing that Duncan would then make fun of Lexi for her foolishness. It seemed impossible that her hopes of getting along with her father would ever come true.

Meanwhile, Sam faced a new reality with challenges as Nell learned about Sam's marital issues. She confided in her that she and her husband are no longer together, and now she is adjusting to being a single mother with Nell's support. Recently, Hannah Simone mentioned her excitement at the shaking up of the typical dynamics in the second season of the ABC sitcom, so we might see some very unique and engaging storylines upcoming in the show this season.

Released on February 21, 2024, Not Dead Yet season 2, episode 3, is available to stream on ABC and Hulu.