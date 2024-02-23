Not Dead Yet season 2: Full cast list explored

Not Dead Yet season 2 will transport the audience back into the narrative of Nell Serrano, a promising young journalist whose life takes an unexpected twist. Nell leaves her career behind in California to pursue her love in the UK, but fate unravels her dream, leading her back to the same city and starting fresh.

However, the fresh start isn't easy as the former journalist is assigned the mundane task of writing obituaries for So-Cal Independent. Later, Nell discovers her words have the power to bring the dead to life! Not Dead Yet season 2 is a comedic yet adventurous adaptation of Alexandra Potter's book ‘Forty-something F**k Up,’ and promises more twists and turns filled with comedy, drama, love, and unexpected encounters with supernatural beings.

Full cast and character list of Not Dead Yet season 2

Gina Rodriguez as Nell Serrano

Gina Rodriguez portrays the female lead, Nell Serrano, in the series. Her story in season 1 begins with a bold move to the UK for love, only to face heartbreak and have to return to California. Nell is assigned to write obituaries, which brings her unexpected supernatural twist of bringing the dead to life through her snippets.

Nell’s adventurous journey from disappointment to empowerment draws viewers to her character. Gina Rodriguez made her acting debut with her 2004 role in one episode of Law & Order show. Rodriguez then went on to star in movies and shows like Jane the Virgin, Horizon, Someone Great! Scoob, etc. She was the star of the first season and returns for Not Dead Yet season 2.

Hannah Simone as Sam

(Image via Instagram/@therealhannahsimone)

Returning for Not Dead Yet season 2, Hannah Simone plays the role of Nell’s best friend, confidante, and coworker at So-Cal Independent. She works as a style editor at the company and has been a great support to Nell professionally. They have a deep bond due to their shared experience, and Sam is always there to comfort Nell throughout her tumultuous journey.

Hannah Simone got her breakthrough from her role as Cece Parekh in the global hit sitcom New Girl. Simone has worked in films and music videos and has been a host on many shows. Recently, she co-hosted the podcast 500 Days of Summer, Welcome to Our Show, and Woke with her co-stars.

Lauren Ash as Lexi

Lauren Ash brings comedic flair to the role of Lexi, the daughter of So-Cal Independent’s owner. While Lexi does outlandish antics in the episodes and has hilarious confidence, she intends to earn her father’s respect and revitalize the struggling newspaper.

Lauren is best known for portraying Dina Fox in the Superstore series. She has achieved two Canadian Comedy Awards and a Best Female Performance Award in 2012 through her role in various shows and movies. Since 2020, Lauren Ash and her cousin have co-hosted her podcast True Crime and Cocktails.

Rick Glassman as Edward

Rick Glassman plays the role of Nell’s neurotic roommate, bringing charm and humor to the show. Nell and Edward were at odds in the early episodes, but their relationship has evolved since then as they navigate life’s challenges together.

The American actor and comedian is widely known for portraying Burski in Undateable. Glassman starred in series and movies like The Sixth Lead, As We See It, Netflix’s film Old Dads, and more. The NBC-produced hit series The Sixth Lead is written and directed by Rick himself.

Josh Banday as Dennis

Josh Banday returns for Not Dead Yet season 2. He embodies Dennis, who is Nell's former nerdy roommate turned boss. Dennis plays the pivotal role as her confidante and colleague at the company. Dennis was also the one who hired Nell for the job role.

Banday’s portrayal of the character highlights his charisma, witty nature, and transformation as a loyal friend. Josh Banday has appeared on The Big Bang Theory, Upload, Mom, Adam Ruins Everything, Pam & Tommy, etc.

Angela Gibbs as Cricket

Angela Gibbs also returns for Not Dead Yet season 2, bringing warmth and wisdom to the role of Cricket, a ghost widow who forms a profound friendship with Nell. Throughout the series, Cricket’s spiritual guidance offers Nell solace and support on her journey of self-discovery.

Gibbs has a diverse background as an actor, writer, director, and acting coach in the entertainment industry. Angela has appeared on Hacks, On My Block, SWAT, and Love Jacked. She has also portrayed the lead role of Ms. Tudi in Black Jesus.

Brad Garrett as Duncan Rhodes

Brad Garrett’s comedy talents landed him the role of Duncan Rhodes in Not Dead Yet season 2. Duncan Rhodes is the oblivious father and owner of So-Cal Independent. Garrett highlights Duncan's character in the show as a larger-than-life-personality and towering presence.

Brad Garrett is well known for his distinctive voice in movies, TV shows, and animation mediums. Garrett started his career as a comedian in the 80s. He later starred in movies and shows like Everybody Loves Raymond, Gleason, Til’ Death, Night At The Museum Trilogy, Single Parents, and so on.

Not Dead Yet season 2 premieres on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on the streaming platform Hulu.