Jane The Virgin: Full cast list explored

Jane The Virgin, a popular American romantic comedy-drama first aired on The CW on October 13, 2014, and wrapped up on July 31, 2019. Created by Jennie Snyder Urman, this show follows Gina Rodriguez as she portrays Jane Gloriana Villanueva, inspired by the Venezuelan telenovela Juana la Virgen by Perla Farías.

The plot revolves around Jane, a devoted 23-year-old Latina who becomes pregnant after her gynecologist accidentally artificially inseminates her. Gina Rodriguez received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of Jane in Jane The Virgin, winning a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy.

Jane the Virgin ran for five seasons on The CW from 2014 to 2019, earning praise for its Latina-led cast and humorous take on the telenovela genre.

Gina Rodriguez and other actors who starred in Jane The Virgin

1) Gina Rodriguez plays Jane Villanueva

Rodriguez plays Jane Villanueva, the series' protagonist. A 23-year-old virgin, Jane, becomes pregnant as a result of an error at a gynecology clinic. The series follows her journey through motherhood. Gina Rodriguez won a Golden Globe in 2015 for her incredible role in the TV series.

Over the years, Rodriguez has starred in, produced, and directed various projects. In 2020-2021, she played the role of Elena Cañero-Reed on a new show called Diary of a Future President on Disney+. Rodriguez has also produced the series through her company, I Can and I Will.

Apart from her television work, Rodriguez has been active in film projects as well. In 2019, she appeared in three movies Miss Bala, Someone Great, and the short film Andy's Song, apart from others. She has also lent her voice to Velma in the 2020 animated film Scoob! and starred in the Netflix original science fiction film Awake.

2) Andrea Navedo plays Xiomara Villanueva

Xiomara Villanueva, portrayed by actress Andrea Navedo, is Jane's mother. She has a more relaxed attitude compared to her daughter, especially when it comes to religious morals. Villanueva became a mother herself at just 16. She is a dance instructor with aspirations of becoming a singer and often clashes with her mother, Alba (played by Ivonne Coll), who is deeply religious and advocates for abstinence until marriage.

Since her role in Jane the Virgin, Navedo has made guest appearances in several shows, including The Good Fight on Paramount Plus and the drama miniseries Mrs. America. She is also known for her roles in Guiding Light and Law & Order.

3) Justin Baldoni as Rafael Solano

Justin Baldoni plays the character of Rafael Solano, father to Jane’s child, in the TV series Jane the Virgin. As the events of the series progress, Rafael and Jane develop feelings quite similar to those of lovers facing many difficulties.

Lately, Baldoni has transferred his attention from acting to producing and directing. Wayfarer Studio, of which he is a co-founder, is dedicated to the realization of high-end, cutting-edge audio-visual productions. In 2019, Baldoni debuted as a feature film director with Five Feet Apart, a romantic drama.

In 2020, he also directed Clouds, a Disney+ original musical for teens about Zach Sobiech, who was young and died of cancer. Today, he is one of the five anchors of the podcast Man Enough, and he also keeps a good pace on personal projects.

4) Brett Dier plays Michael Cordero

Brett Dier portrays Michael Cordero, Jane's fiancé. The enduring love story between Michael and Jane is one of the main features of the series. Following his stellar performance in Jane the Virgin in 2014, Dier starred as C.B. in the American sitcom Schooled, a spin-off of the smash hit ABC TV show The Goldbergs, which was set in the 90's in 2019.

He also starred in the 2021 sci-fi drama After Yang and has appeared in the social thriller Fresh, featuring Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, and many more.

5) Ivonne Coll as Alba Villanueva

Ivonne Coll portrays Alba Villanueva, Jane's grandmother, and Xiomara's mother, in Jane the Virgin. Alba is a deeply loving and protective matriarch, but she faces challenges in her role. She teaches Jane from a young age that premarital sexual relationships are serious sins.

Since her time on Jane the Virgin, Coll has made guest appearances as Mother Angelica on the popular drama Lucifer and starred in Fancy Nancy, a Disney Junior TV series.

6) Yael Grobglas plays Petra Solano

Depicted as a cunning and manipulative wife married to Rafael, Yael Grobglas portrays Petra Solano in Jane the Virgin. Despite standing by Rafael during his cancer treatment, their relationship deteriorates, leading Petra to scheme to keep him with her, including using his last sperm sample to get pregnant.

Alongside her role on Jane the Virgin, Grobglas had recurring roles in the medieval fantasy series Reign and The CW's Supergirl. She also appeared in the TV drama film An Interview With God.

7) Yara Martinez as Dr. Luisa Alver

Yara Martinez portrays Dr. Luisa Alver in Jane the Virgin, Rafael's neurotic older sister who is recovering from both alcohol addiction and an addiction to her stepmother, Rose. Luisa, the doctor responsible for artificially inseminating Jane, contributes to the chaotic family drama.

Martinez has since appeared in various roles, including a main role on the Amazon original series The Tick and a guest role on the NBC drama This Is Us. She was also a series regular on the contemporary western series Deputy and had recurring roles on HBO's True Detective and the courtroom drama Bull.

8) Jenna Ortega (Young Jane)

Ortega plays the younger version of Jane in Jane The Virgin. Although she's the youngest alum, she has been acting since childhood, and playing Jane Villanueva was one of her prominent roles.

She also demonstrated her versatility in her role in the second season of the famous Netflix thriller You. Now, Ortega voices the character of Brooklyn from the Netflix animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

Ortega also played the character of Tara Carpenter in a remake of the classic Scream movie as well as Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's live-action family series based on Netflix's Wednesday.

9) Anthony Mendez, the Narrator

Anthony Mendez, an Emmy-nominated voiceover artist, completes the main cast of Jane The Virgin as its smooth-talking narrator. Known throughout the series as the Latin Lover Narrator, his true identity was revealed in the series finale.

Jane the Virgin continues to be a beloved and entertaining series, praised for its unique blend of humor, drama, and heartfelt storytelling. With its diverse cast and clever narrative twists, the show has left a lasting impact on its audience. Whether it's your first time watching or a rewatch, Jane the Virgin offers a memorable viewing experience for all.

Viewers can stream Jane the Virgin by renting it on Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu.

