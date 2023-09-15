Who is Dr. ElAttrache, the surgeon who operated on Aaron Rodgers, Kobe Bryant and Tom Brady? Find out more

What do NFL legends Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers and NBA great Kobe Bryant have in common? Apart from leaving a massive mark in the world of sports, they were all operated on by surgeon Neal ElAttrache.

Dr. ElAttrache is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles and is currently also the Los Angeles Rams’ team doctor.

He operated on the late Bryant when the five-time champion tore his Achilles tendon in 2013.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the surgeon recalled how he saw a video of the injury that befell Bryant and wondered what it meant for him.

It did not take long for him to find out, as after some time his phone rang and it was the 18-time NBA All-Star asking him if he could fit him in his schedule for surgery. Which he was able to.

He did the same for seven-time Super Bowl-winner Tom Brady, whose knee Dr. ElAttrache reconstructed in 2008. After his surgery, the New England Patriots great went on to break the all-time record in wins by a quarterback.

Most recently, the doctor operated on New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles earlier this week in their game against the Buffalo Bills.

The four-time NFL MVP was in high spirits after the surgery, saying it went great, thanks to Dr. ElAttrache and his team.

He told Pro Football Talk in an interview:

“Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the goat Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery.”

Other surgeries that Dr. ElAttrache has performed in 2023

Dr. Neal is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine in Los Angeles.

1. James Kaprielian, a pitcher for the Oakland Athletics, had shoulder surgery on his right posterior labrum.

2. Andrew Painter, a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, had an ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction and an ulnar nerve transposition surgery on his right elbow.

3. Dustin May, a pitcher for MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers, had surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his right elbow.

4. Gavin Lux, a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers, had knee surgery after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a sprained lateral collateral ligament in his right knee during a spring training game on Feb. 27.

5. Jonah Williams, an offensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals in the National Football League, had surgery to fix a dislocated kneecap.