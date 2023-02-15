"Not gonna be laughing in jail": Homixide Beno allegations explored as DMs surface online 

Homixide Gang music group member Beno! has been accused of texting underage girls. Screenshots of netizens accusing the singer of attempting to take teenage girls backstage appeared online. As the rumors started circulating online, the musician took to his Instagram story to seemingly deny the allegations.

For those unversed, Homixide Gang is an Atlanta, Georgia-based music group consisting of member Beno! and Meechie. They are managed by Playboi Carti’s music label, Opium. At the time of writing this article, their official Instagram page had amassed over 83k followers.

In a Twitter video posted by @ihydj_, a video showcased a girl on a phone call. She was heard telling a man- “okay, I’ll text her.” The caption in the video also read- “beno trying to get over a minors house.” It is important to note that official sources had not confirmed that the voice of the other person on the call aside from the girl is the singer. However, many were assured that it was him.

Reacting to the allegations that have come to light, a netizen commented:

Allegations against Homixide Gang’s Beno explored

Other screenshots of the singer’s alleged conversations where he was exposed for allegedly being a p*dophile also found their way online. In one of the screenshots, it was alleged that the singer told a 17 year old girl- “Dang I was trying see you but I think your friend was playing.”

The singer has been accused of being a p*dophile (Image via leotheactivist/Twitter)

Twitter user @leotheactivist also posted a screenshot from Reddit where a platform user opined that people will defend Homixide Gang and their alleged p*edophilic antics purely because they are associated with Playboy Carti.

Homixide Gang accused of inviting underage girls backstage (Image via leotheactivist/Twitter)

In another screenshot which showed Instagram direct message notifications, an unknown netizen claimed that certain people were being prompted to go backstage during the band’s concert. Another message read:

“LIKE BENOS BEEN FW UNDERSGED GIRLS THIS AINT THE FIRST TIME IVE SEEN SOME S**T SBY HIM”

The singer has been accused of being a p*dophile (Image via leotheactivist/Twitter)

Another Reddit user alleged that the music group took two 15 year old teenagers backstage and also tried to get another teenage girl to go backstage with them. However, the latter declined. The platform user added:

“The girls were obviously underage as well it’s not like they looked old.”

Homixide Gang accused of inviting underage girls backstage (Image via leotheactivist/Twitter)

Reddit user u/LoveableJacka*sv4 also uploaded screenshots of a text message exchange where a person alleged that the musician asked a girl if he could be her “side n***a.” The person also revealed that he would keep track of the girl’s social media activity. The ages of the parties involved were not available in the Reddit post. However, based off of the tone of the people who said- “n***a is old as s**t,” it did not seem like the singer's move towards the girl was appropriate.

The rapper was seemingly accused of texting a minor (Image via u/LovableJacka*sv4/Reddit)

Beno responds to allegations

After speculations spread like wildfire across social media platforms, Beno took to his official Instagram account and told his 103k followers- “All y’all N****s want to play these Games.” He also attached multiple laughing emojis.

The singer in question responds to the allegations (Image via homixidebeno5/Instagram)

At the time of writing this article, Meechie had not commented on the matter at hand.They did not discuss the allegations on their band’s official Instagram account.

As per Spotify, the singing duo has 1,005,697 monthly listeners.

