OAKBERRY introduces 6 new açaí bowls: All you need to know about the Signature Bowl Menu

OAKBERRY is expanding its lineup of açaí bowl offerings. According to the PR Newswire, the quick-service superfood brand has launched an all-new Signature Bowl menu, which includes six permanent offerings.

On April 14, 2025, the brand of iconic layered açaí bowls introduced a major expansion of six permanent flavors of frozen treats and a new matcha chia pudding topping for its fans who are looking to remix, revamp, and refresh their classic açaí experience.

Customers can try the new Signature Bowl menu, which also features the iconic Original and Crunchy bowls along with four all-new and fully customizable layered açaí bowls at OAKBERRY açaí shops nationwide.

OAKBERRY's new Signature Bowl Menu explored

The global quick-service superfood brand, which is known for its always fresh açaí offerings, is treating its fans to a new Signature Bowl Menu. Featuring six flavors, the new Signature Bowl Menu has earned a permanent spot on the brand's menu, starting April 14, 2025.

Bruno Cardinali, Global CMO at OAKBERRY, said in a press release on April 14, 2025 (via PR Newswire):

"We know our fans are always looking for quicker, easier ways to build their açaí bowls, and the Signature Bowl menu provides the perfect source of inspiration to stir up something new."

Adding how the brand’s Signature Bowl Menu will allow customers to experience unique açaí creations, Cardinali continued:

"We're excited for our fans to enjoy the new bowls and look forward to seeing the unique creations they come up with as well."

Meanwhile, as per the press release, the new menu also features the fan-favorite Original and Crunchy bowls, besides the four all-new layered açaí bowls. Notably, these new offerings will allow fans to customize their orders as they like.

Meanwhile, each bowl is said to feature a combination of delicious fruits, nut butters, and premium toppings, from the brand’s new matcha chia pudding for a kick of caffeine, collagen for better hair and skin, and whey protein.

From Matcha Bowl to Tiger Bowl: Here are OAKBERRY's 6 new açaí bowl flavors

Matcha Bowl: The Matcha Bowl is infused with fragrant flavors for mind-and-body zen. This offering features brand-new matcha chia pudding topping, which is layered with strawberries, honey PURE, goji berries, and açaí.

The Matcha Bowl is infused with fragrant flavors for mind-and-body zen. This offering features brand-new matcha chia pudding topping, which is layered with strawberries, honey PURE, goji berries, and açaí. Golden Almonds Bowl: Featuring toasty, nutty, sweet-and-salty layers, the Golden Almonds Bowl is loaded with almonds, almond butter, blueberries, strawberries, as well as collagen.

Featuring toasty, nutty, sweet-and-salty layers, the Golden Almonds Bowl is loaded with almonds, almond butter, blueberries, strawberries, as well as collagen. Fruity Bowl: Fruity Bowl is a refreshing blend of granola, strawberries, bananas, passion fruit, and açaí.

Fruity Bowl is a refreshing blend of granola, strawberries, bananas, passion fruit, and açaí. Tiger Bowl: The Tiger Bowl was developed in collaboration with tennis superstar Aryna Sabalenka. Now a permanent menu item, it is made using açaí, peanut butter, granola, strawberries, and whey protein.

The Tiger Bowl was developed in collaboration with tennis superstar Aryna Sabalenka. Now a permanent menu item, it is made using açaí, peanut butter, granola, strawberries, and whey protein. Original Bowl: The Original Bowl is loaded with the classic taste of peanut butter, granola, banana, and açaí.

The Original Bowl is loaded with the classic taste of peanut butter, granola, banana, and açaí. Crunchy Bowl: A fan favorite offering, the Crunchy Bowl is loaded with granola, chia pudding, blueberries, strawberries, cacao nibs, and açaí.

Availability

Fans can experience the Signature Bowl menu at OAKBERRY stores nationwide. All six flavors in the brand-new menu have been made a permanent offering.

Notably, the Signature Bowl menu is also the biggest expansion of the brand’s açaí bowl offerings to date. It follows the revamp of the brand’s smoothie menu in October 2024.

About OAKBERRY

Founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar, OAKBERRY is a quick-service superfood brand that serves a refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies. These treats are served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and also have customizable and unlimited topping offerings at shops worldwide.

While the brand sources its açaí sustainably from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest, it has over 700 locations across 40 countries.

