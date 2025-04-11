Old El Paso releases new Birria Taco Kits and Breakfast Taco Kits: All you need to know

The General Mills-owned brand Old El Paso is treating fans to new Mexican-inspired meals. According to All Recipes, the brand is expanding its lineup of Tex-Mex kits with two new items: the first-ever Birria Taco Kit and a brand-new Breakfast Taco Kit.

Featuring the bold and savory flavors of birria, the Birria Taco Kit has soft tortillas, the brand’s signature Tex-Mex seasoning, and chipotle sauce. Meanwhile, the Breakfast Taco Kit comes with soft tortillas, green chile sauce, and queso cheese sauce.

Notably, both the new Birria Taco and Breakfast Taco meal kits are now available for purchase at Walmart. They are also expected to roll out to other retailers nationwide this summer.

Old El Paso's new offerings explored

Jenny Jonker, Brand Experience Manager at the New Mexico-originated company, said in a press release on March 25, 2025 (via General Mills):

“At Old El Paso, we know that taco lovers crave bold flavors and easy mealtime solutions so we’re always looking for ways to make mealtime more flavorful and effortless.”

Speaking about how the brand is bringing the ultimate Tex-Mex fiesta to kitchens, Jonker added:

“Whether you're diving into the rich, trending taste of birria, starting your morning with a delicious breakfast taco, or looking for other options to fit your lifestyle, our latest lineup makes it easier than ever to enjoy tacos any time of day.”

Let's take a look at Old El Paso's new releases:

1) Birria Taco Kit

Birria Taco Kit (Image via General Mills)

The General Mills-owned brand has introduced the new Birria Taco Kits, adapting to the trend of slow-stewed beef birria dishes that have taken over restaurant menus, social feeds, and home kitchens.

Each Birria Taco kit features 10 soft tortillas and the brand's signature Tex-Mex seasoning. This time-saving kit also includes a smoky and creamy chipotle sauce for drizzling on top. To make this a restaurant-style meal, consumers can add their choice of meat as well as toppings.

2) Breakfast Taco Kit

On March 26, 2025, famous food blogger and Instagram account @snackolator shared a video of new food releases. Detailing the New Mexico-based brand’s new releases, he captioned the post:

“It's been a few minutes since my last fast food update and we've got a whole new group of great releases!”

Old El Paso is also introducing fans to its new Breakfast Taco Kits this spring. Each kit includes six soft tortillas, a rich and creamy green chile sauce, and a velvety queso cheese sauce. This all-in-one kit is a perfect meal to jump-start a day.

Just like the Birria Taco Kits, fans can add their favorite choice of protein and toppings to create a flavorful and satisfying breakfast.

Availability

Both the new Birria Taco Kits and Breakfast Taco Kits in the brand’s lineup of meal kits can be purchased at Walmart. Featuring pre-packaged spices and sauces, these meal kits are also expected to roll out to additional retail stores nationwide this summer.

About Old El Paso

Old El Paso's history dates back to 1917 with A.C. Powell's New Mexico company, The Mountain Pass Canning Company, which sold canned tomatoes, beans, and other vegetables. In 1938, the company launched the Old El Paso brand, which initially became famous for its Taco Sauce.

Now owned by General Mills, the brand has expanded its product line to include a wide range of Mexican-inspired foods, including tortillas, chips, sauces, and more.

