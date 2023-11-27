Olly Murs’ net worth 2023: Entire wealth, The Voice UK exit and more explored

The celebrated and popular English singer-songwriter Olly Murs is also a popular face of reality TV, known for his appearance on The Voice UK. He has a successful career in both the music and the entertainment industry. Over the years, he has only grown famous and is a well-known name in the industry. Murs' estimated net worth is approximately $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Murs began his career in music after finishing as the runner-up on the show The X Factor in 2009. Drawing on his popularity derived from the show, Murs was able to land record deals with RCA Records and Sony Music in the UK as well as Columbia Records in the US. What follows is well-known as Murs virtually kicked down the doors of the music industry with his 2010 self-titled debut album featuring singles such as Please Don't Let Me Go.

The Voice UK star Olly Murs' early life and career

As mentioned earlier, according to Celebrity Net Worth, Olly Murs' net worth as of 2023 is $6 million. He has earned a lot of his wealth from his career in the music and entertainment industry.

The Voice UK star Olly Murs was born in the English town of Witham, Essex on May 14, 1984, to his parents Pete and Vicky Lynn Murs. He enrolled at Howbridge Junior School in Witham and then went on to study at Notley High School in Braintree, Essex. During his adolescent years, Murs fancied himself more as a semi-pro football player rather than a musician and vocalist.

Olly Murs' passion for football took him to the Isthmian Division One North Side team where he briefly played semi-professionally during 2006-2008. However, he was forced to shift gears with his career after he was deemed unfit for football following injuries. During his years of struggle, he enjoyed a small appearance on the game show Deal or No Deal, winning £10. He later returned to the celebrity version of the show in 2012.

Picking up on the runaway success of his debut album, Murs went on to continue his journey with albums like In Case You Didn't Know and Right Place Right Time, among others.

Apart from his career in music, Murs is also a charming TV host and anchor. He presented the X Factor spin-off show The Xtra Factor in 2011 with Caroline Flack. He recently made headlines with his Marry Me Tour in 2023.

Olly Murs opens up about his exit from The Voice UK

It is worth noting that Murs recently announced that he would exit The Voice UK which left many of his fans heartbroken. The musician had been a part of the show since January 2018 when he replaced former judge Gavin Rossdale on the judge's panel.

According to Digital Spy, The Voice UK former judge spoke about his feelings on the eve of his exit from the show. He remarked being affected and shocked to get the call from the producers of the show that heralded his exit. He said that he was "gutted" when he received the call and stated that it was "a bit of a shock."

"But I don't want to sit here like other artists might, and shine and gloss this up and say, 'It was my decision'. I don't want to do that. Did I want to leave? No. Will I still watch the show? Of course, but it'll be sore thinking that could have been me," Murs said.

As mentioned earlier, Olly Murs will be going on a UK tour in 2024 for the promotion of his latest album Marry Me. The tour will begin on April 13, 2024, in Sheffield, United Kingdom, and will end on June 26, 2024, in Belfast, UK. Tickets for the tour are available on The Voice UK's former judge's website.