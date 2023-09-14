Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Prepare for another exciting episode of Only Murders in the Building season 3. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, this well-known series has won the hearts of millions of people with its distinctive fusion of humor and mystery.

The stellar cast includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and many other talents. With Matthew Broderick's special cameo in this episode, the Only Murders In The Building trio attempted to mend the heartbreaking friendship breakdown. Episode 8 of the season, which airs on September 19, 2023, will keep viewers on the edge of their seats with a comic twist.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 remains a must-watch series. Episode 8, "Sitzprobe," is guaranteed to be even more intriguing and exciting, with fan theories always coming up.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for Only Murders in the Building season 3 and the character fates mentioned therein.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8 release date and time

Expand Tweet

Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building season 3 will be released on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Episode 8 is titled Sitzprobe and will last for 39 minutes.

The release schedule, which is applicable in all time zones, is as follows:

Pacific Time (PT) – 9:00 p.m

Central Time (CT) – 11:00 p.m

Eastern Time (ET) – 12:00 a.m

United Kingdom (GMT) – 05:00 a.m

Central Europe (CET) – 06:00 a.m

Viewers can catch Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8, with a subscription to Hulu (America), Disney+ (various locations worldwide), and Star+ (South America).

What to expect in Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 8

Expand Tweet

Dickie is now the most recent suspect. However, it still seems doubtful that he is the murderer. The reasons may be strong, but they don't necessarily suggest murder. It's conceivable that he bought Ben's handkerchief to honor his brother.

The actress, Loretta, has been sidelined in recent installments. At the same time, Charles and Oliver have gotten possession of the book of press clippings and have a compelling reason to be interested in the actress. Will they ultimately decide to inform Mabel of their findings?

Charles and Oliver will likely question Mabel about her podcast teaser trailer at some point. She probably hurt them by working behind their backs and using the name of the podcast they all worked on together.

What happened in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episode 7?

Expand Tweet

At the start of episode 7, Charles enters the diner by himself and starts chatting with Uma. She suddenly admits to snatching Ben's lost handkerchief from the crime scene and shows that she has it. The auditions go horribly as Oliver tries to replace Charles' part in the musical. But when Matthew Broderick arrives, the producers are amazed by his extraordinary skill.

Theo helps Mabel pack her things at her flat and tells her about an auction Dickie, Ben's brother, is hosting in the penthouse above. Theo and Mabel decide to question Dickie. Uma complicates the matter by selling Dickie the stolen handkerchief.

Dickie displays his resentment and jealousy towards Ben's popularity throughout their talk, indicating his assumption that Gregg may be the murderer, given his presence in the building at the time of the murder. Mabel and Theo find information that points to Dickie as a possible suspect and supports Gregg's innocence. They get ready for the first taping of their new podcast with Tobert's help.

Oliver is irritated by Matthew's passionate behavior, which results in Matthew's firing and Charles' rehiring. The two decide to use Loretta's mystery book of news clippings as a peace offering to win Mabel's confidence while discussing the murder investigation and the lost handkerchief.

They discover Mabel has already left her flat when they go to see her and that she has uploaded a teaser trailer for her new podcast using the name of their former program. A fresh chapter in the continuing mystery begins when the police decide to investigate the investigation after seeing Mabel's teaser trailer.

Watch for more updates regarding Only Murders In The Building season 3 as 2023 advances.