Operation Hangover's Dave dead: GoFundMe raises over $400 after TikToker’s untimely passing

Famous TikTok account, Operation Hangover, confirmed its host Dave's sudden demise on Tuesday, December 27, leaving many fans devastated by his untimely death. A fundraiser campaign has been created on GoFundMe to assist his family in managing funeral expenses.

The goal for the fundraiser has been set to $10,000, and till now, Dave’s family has raised $530. Dave used to appear in his videos alongside his wife, Carla.

Dave and his wife Carla (Image via TikTok/@operationhangover)

Dave's family has not yet disclosed the reason for his death. One of his family members posted a video on his official Operation Hangover account to confirm his passing. They mentioned that his wife, Carla, was trying to rest at the moment, so they don't know when Carla will be able to post on TikTok again.

Dave's family member confirmed the news of his passing (Image via TikTok/@operationhangover)

A woman who claimed to be Dave’s sister said in another TikTok post on his channel that she couldn’t make out how to go live on the platform to inform everyone about her brother’s passing because she’s not tech-savvy.

The woman said that she and another one of Dave’s sisters had access to his phone, so they used it to announce Dave’s death on his TikTok account.

Followers struggle to take in the news of Operation Hangover's host's untimely death

Dave has over 10,000 followers on TikTok. He is mostly known for doing the famous and risky Banana and Sprite challenge, which many users on TikTok attempted but failed to complete.

Dave did the Banana Sprite challenge on TikTok (Image via TikTok/@operationhangover)

Several of his fans and followers commented that they streamed Dave’s live video on TikTok only a few hours before the news.

After news of his death emerged, fans flooded the comment section of the videos on Operation Hangover’s official account with tributes and emotional, heartfelt words as it’s still quite unbelievable to them that Dave is no more.

Screenshot of a TikTok user reacting to the news of Dave's demise (Image via TikTok/@houseofdrinkz)

Screenshot of a TikTok user reacting to the news of Dave's demise (Image via TikTok/@ravanarose)

Screenshot of a TikTok user reacting to the news of Dave's demise (Image via TikTok/@suepam88)

Screenshot of a TikTok user reacting to the news of Dave's demise (Image via TikTok/@brittneydestiny)

Screenshot of a TikTok user reacting to the news of Dave's demise (Image via TikTok/@cherry_autumn)

Screenshot of a TikTok user reacting to the news of Dave's demise (Image via TikTok/@lainey_sweets_)

A TikTok user stated that the video confirming Dave’s death gave them confirmation that Operation Hangover’s host was really gone, although they were hoping it would be a hoax. A third fan also shared their condolences to Dave’s family and wrote that they couldn’t believe it really happened.

How to donate to Dave's fundraiser campaign on GoFundMe?

To donate to Operation Hangover's Dave’s GoFundMe, one needs to click on this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-davids-unexpected-passing?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=email&utm_source=customer

Dave's fundraiser page (Image via GoFundMe)

The campaign is ongoing, and Dave’s family has a $10,000 target to cover his funeral and memorial expenditures. The description of his fundraiser says:

“Hello everyone, David gained his angel wings very unexpectedly and our family has experienced loss we were not equipped for. Please if you can find it in your heart to help our family during this time we would really appreciate it.”

The fundraiser was organized by Frankie Perez. Below the description, there’s an option to contact the organizer.

On the right side of the page, there are two options - to donate and to share the fundraiser link on social media. The names of the donors, as well as the amount each one has donated so far, appear below.

