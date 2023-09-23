Oregon Football x Nike Dunk Cleats: Everything to know about color-changing footwear

Nike has bought a unique, color-changing, heat-activated Nike Dunk Cleats for the Oregon Football team. Nike and the University of Oregon have a unique and ongoing relationship that has existed for decades. Nike co-founder Phil Knight is a graduate of the University of Oregon, where he ran track, and he co-founded Nike with his track coach there, Bill Bowerman.

The relationship between the two entities is so close that the University of Oregon is sometimes referred to as the "University of Nike". The unique and innovative Nike Vapor Edge pro 360 KF Dunk cleats may not come in the market for the fans to have. So, for now, the sneakerheads and all the supporters of Oregon Football have to see these Nike Dunk Cleats on the player's feet.

Oregon Football x Nike Dunk Cleats feature a colorful palate with a black base

Nike designs the University of Oregon football program's team attire, and new unique combinations are issued before each game. The school's "O" logo was designed by Nike in 1998, and sports facility projects on campus typically involve both Knight and Nike.

The Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact at the university received Knight's second commitment of $500 million in 2021. The University of Oregon's "O" logo was created by Nike and initially used in 1998; four years later, the logo was adopted university-wide. In 2016, Nike donated $13.5 million toward the rebuilding of the track and field stadium.

The Dunk, originally designed for basketball in the 1980s, has undergone yet another mutation since entering mainstream culture in the 2000s thanks to its popularity among skateboarders and sneakerheads. Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360 KF Dunk cleats are designed to be worn on the playground. They are developed to provide traction and support for football players during games and practices.

Heat-activated color-changing overlays and black underlays fade into the background on the new Nike Dunk Cleats. Images of the shoes, showcasing a chameleon as the model, were posted on the official Instagram pages of Oregon Football.

These boots have a stretchy cuff and a seamless lacing system to keep your feet secure even when moving at breakneck speeds. They also feature a built-in full-foot plate for flexible stability. With the strategically placed studs across the outsole, players will have a firm footing even when making quick, powerful cuts. The Nike Dunk Cleats will keep the players at the peak of their game until the final whistle.

Nike described,

"When the game hangs in the balance, choose the Nike Vapor Edge Pro 360. A conventional lacing system complements a revamped upper, so that you can lock in and feel fully supported when kickoff comes."

A one-of-a-kind two-piece Edge Traction plate is integrated into the design of the Nike Vapor Edge 360 Pro cleats. Because of its one-of-a-kind design, which includes two sizable edge studs, this plate is excellent for take-offs as well as cutting. The support and spring of the cleat come from a plastic shank that is embedded within the cleat itself.

Nike Dunk Cleats are known for all these features which make this model one of the highly preferred sports shoes by the players. And especially when it comes to Oregon Football, all they prefer is Nike. However, it will be tough for the Oregon Football team's fans as they probably won't be able to buy this amazing pair.