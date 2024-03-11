Oscars 2024: Five things that prove Jimmy Kimmel was a bad host

After Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars 2024 hosting gig ended, viewers had a range of responses and viewpoints regarding his performance. Although some valued his tactful demeanor and nuanced political allusions, others critiqued his drab delivery of monologues and hosting style.

From addressing delicate subjects to handling backlash from the public, Kimmel's Oscars 2024 hosting demonstrated both good and bad points.

Watchers and critics alike were talking about the host's performance as soon as the curtains rose on Hollywood's biggest night. His tactful demeanor and subtle political remarks won him praise from some, but his delivery and safe hosting style offended others.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author.

List of reasons why Jimmy Kimmel can be considered a bad host for Oscars 2024

1. Lackluster monologue

A lot of people thought Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars 2024 opening monologue was weak and uninspiring. Many viewers found the jokes to be unfunny, despite his attempts to discuss a range of subjects.

He included Hollywood's reaction to international conflicts and uncertainties in the industry. It was said that the content was uninspired and safe, with jokes that didn't exactly make the audience laugh or engage them.

2. Response to Donald Trump's criticism

Jimmy Kimmel was called a "washed-up" host and one of the "worst" ever by former President Donald Trump, who openly criticized his hosting performance at the Oscars. Trump mocked Kimmel's opening monologue on Truth Social and proposed that another ABC star take Kimmel's place.

Even though Kimmel had a humorous answer during the show, Trump's criticism brought to light a serious lack of appreciation for Kimmel's performance as a host and entertainer.

3. Safe hosting style

The sharpness and edge that one would anticipate from the host of a significant awards ceremony such as the Oscars 2024 was absent from Kimmel's delivery, which was deemed stiff and deadpan by many.

A generally lukewarm reception resulted from his gentle ribbing style and safe material failing to strike a strong chord with the audience. His hosting style came across as predictable and mediocre due to the absence of audacious humor or daring commentary.

4. Ineffectiveness in addressing sensitive topics

Jimmy Kimmel made an effort to touch on controversial issues during the ceremony, such as Hollywood's response to international conflicts and business challenges, but his treatment of these topics was criticized for being shallow and ineffective.

In addition to failing to achieve a meaningful balance between humor and audience engagement, Kimmel's jokes and commentary on serious issues came across as shallow. It was a poor method of handling difficult subjects, which made his hosting less admirable overall.

5. Audience engagement

Even though Jimmy Kimmel engaged the audience and included them in many segments throughout the show, his hosting was unable to produce memorable entertainment.

Even though he made jokes and included the guests in skits, the overall impact of these interactions was minimal. This led to the audience not connecting with Kimmel during the Oscars 2024 ceremony.

A night to remember, Hollywood's elite gathered at the Dolby Theatre for the 96th Academy Awards, which delivered glitz, glamour, and unforgettable highlights.