Our Beloved Summer Episode 11: Ung wants Yeon Su to never stop loving him

Choi Ung's (Choi Woo Shik) heartbreak has many layers in Our Beloved Summer, and Episode 11 unpacks his trauma in a most trying manner. The show doesn’t use dramatics to stress on Ung’s deeply inflicted trauma. Instead, it digs into his fears to unravel the root cause of his current mental state.

For instance, it has been clear that Ung has experiences from the past that continue to haunt him. Additionally, the audience also learns that he has trouble sleeping. It couldn’t be purely down to heartbreak. There are hints throughout the episodes that have aired so far about an untoward experience from Ung’s childhood.

Ji Ung fails in his attempts to confess in 'Our Beloved Summer'

In Our Beloved Summer’s latest episode, it is time for the last shoot for the documentary which is being worked on by Choi Ung’s friend Ji Ung (Kim Seong Cheol).

Before gathering for the shoot, however, Ji Ung attempts to confess to his friend that he has been in love with Yeon Su (Kim Da Mi) from the very first moment that he laid his eyes on her in high school. He adds that since his feelings are not reciprocated, he does his best to ensure that his interest in her doesn’t grow into something toxic.

Ji Ung's videos of Yeon Su, however, betray him. His gaze reveals that he is in love, and Choi Ung realizes as much when he chances upon the videos in the editing room. Yet, he doesn’t want to know about Ji Ung’s interest in Yeon Su. So when his friend approaches him to reveal the truth, he blocks his attempts and lets Ji Ung wallow in his misery alone.

Ji Ung is hurt, but he is also aware of how his confession may influence the future of his friendship. He decides not to go through with the confession in Our Beloved Summer.

When Choi Ung disappears the following day, Ji Ung believes that it is his doing. He is unaware of the importance that the day holds in Choi Ung’s life. In fact, no one really can really explain the disappearance for a few days.

Who abandons Ung in 'Our Beloved Summer'?

Choi Ung and his family are out of reach when the crew of the documentary and Ung’s manager attempt to reach out to him. Ji Ung’s assistant is unhappy with Choi Ung’s irresponsibility towards the documentary in Our Beloved Summer.

She is further incensed when Ji Ung apologizes to her in his friend’s stead. None of them really know why. It is Yeon Su who remembers Ung’s strange actions around this time of the year from their past together.

Yeon Su searches everywhere in the neighborhood and finds him alone at a restaurant downing soju in Our Beloved Summer. The moment is filled with anticipation as Yeon Su decides that it is time for her to confess her thoughts to him. She wants him to know that she still likes him, and is therefore incapable of being just friends with him. Instead, before she could complete her thought, Ung interrupts.

He begs Yeon Su not to give up on loving him in Our Beloved Summer. In fact, he wants her to continue loving him as she did. This indicates that his cognizance of Yeon Su’s feelings for him.

Post this, Ung decides to spill the beans about his father, who we learn had abandoned his child on the city streets. Ung also admits that his father, the man who runs the restaurant, is not the same person that had forsook him in the past.

Yeon Su's heart breaks for the child that Ung had been, and in a moment of vulnerability, she kisses him to provide comfort. So where does this leave their relationship? Audiences will have to wait and watch.

