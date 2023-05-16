Panda Dunk Low: Restocking date, time, sizes and more details explored

The Nike Panda Dunk Low is a highly sought-after sneaker that has gained significant popularity among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors. This limited-edition shoe is a part of Nike's Dunk series, which is known for its iconic design and cultural significance in the world of sneakers.

This sneaker model from Nike stands out for its clean and distinctive color scheme, which resembles the black and white markings of a panda bear, hence its name.

The upper of the shoe features a predominantly white leather base with black overlays, creating a striking contrast. The black accents can be seen on the Swoosh logo, laces, heel tab, and outsole, while the white color dominates the rest of the shoe.

This iconic pair is making a return. On April 28th, 2023, sneakerheads got the last restock of the Panda Dunk Low. Now, again on May 26th, the sneaker label has decided to restock the pair again. On the mentioned date, Nike will restock the sneaker pair at 7:30 PM GMT+5:30. The sneaker pair will be restocked in full family sizes.

The pricing of the upcoming Panda Dunk Low sneakers will be -

For adults - $110

For big kids - $90

For little kids - $70

For babies/toddlers - $55

Fan's mix reaction on Panda Dunk Low restock news

One of the most appealing aspects of the Nike Panda Dunk Low is its exclusivity. Like many limited-edition releases, this shoe is produced in limited quantities, making it highly coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Its scarcity and unique design contribute to its desirability and often drive up its resale value in the sneaker market.

Fans are also quite excited about this upcoming restocking. However, not all sneakerheads are happy about the restocking. Just a month ago, in April, Panda Dunk Low was restocked, and now again in May.

Therefore, a few of the sneaker fans don't want Pand back; rather, they want new, fresh releases. Here are some of the mix fans' reactions to the @sneakernews Instagram post.

Positive fan reaction (Image via Instagram)

Negative fan reaction (Image via Instagram)

The Nike Panda Dunk Low has experienced exceptionally high demand since its release. The combination of its unique design, limited availability, and cultural significance of the Dunk series has contributed to its popularity among sneaker enthusiasts and collectors.

Dunk Low's clean color scheme and eye-catching design, inspired by the black and white markings of a panda bear, have also played a significant role in its desirability.

Nike said:

"Created for the hardwood but taken to the streets, the '80s b-ball icon returns with perfectly shined overlays and classic team colors. With its iconic hoops design, the Nike Dunk Low channels '80s vintage back onto the streets while its padded, low-cut collar lets you take your game anywhere—in comfort."

Due to its popularity, the Nike Panda Dunk Low has become a symbol of status and style. It has gained recognition not only within sneaker culture but also in the fashion industry as a whole. The combination of its eye-catching color scheme, premium craftsmanship, and limited availability has made it a highly sought-after collector's item.

Whether one is a sneaker aficionado or simply appreciates well-designed footwear, the Nike Panda offers a blend of aesthetics, comfort, and exclusivity that sets it apart from other sneakers on the market.

Its distinct panda-inspired colorway and overall appeal have secured its place as a standout shoe in Nike's Dunk series, leaving a lasting impression on sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes