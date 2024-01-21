Park Bo-young, Ju Ji-hoon, & more set to star in upcoming Disney+ original drama based on the horror webtoon Lighting Shop

South Korean actress Park Bo-young, who is known for her performances in Daily Dose of Sunshine and Strong Girl Bong-soon, has confirmed to star in the upcoming webtoon-based drama Lighting Shop. Alongside her, actor Ju Ji-hoon, who starred in Mount Jiri has also confirmed to collaborate on the forthcoming project.

The project is an adaptation of a webtoon created by the person behind the hit Disney+ series Moving. Mystery, romance, and a lot of mystical aspects are expected in this upcoming drama by combining the magnetism of Park Bo-young with the powerful imaginative storyline of famed writer Kang Full.

Park Bo-young starring upcoming drama Lighting Shop: Cast, plot, and all you need to know

In the upcoming drama Lighting Shop, several characters—living and dead—enter an enigmatic lamp store where their worlds abruptly merge. Ju Ji-hoon and Park Bo-Young are only two of the series' renowned cast members. The forthcoming K-drama Lighting Shop on Disney+ is based on author Kang Full's webtoon of the same name.

In the drama, Bo-young plays Kwon Young-ji, a nurse who has an inexplicable bond with her patients, and Ji-hoon plays Jung Won-young, the proprietor of the light business.

On January 19, 2024, Disney+ confirmed the upcoming drama's release. The drama delves deeper into the accounts of random people who have experienced trauma in their pasts and are somehow connected to the light business, situated in a dark alley. The location has the ability to learn about their past, present, and future.

Furthermore, those who have passed away can be brought back to life through this store, but the living might not survive. The striking cast lineup consists of Bae Sung-woo, Kim Seoul-hyun (aka Seolhyun), who was the lead in the Netflix K-drama Summer Strike, along with Uhm Tae-goo, well acclaimed for his films Coin Locker Girl and Night in Paradise, and others.

The cast also includes actors such as Lee Jung-eun, Kim Min-ha, Shin Eun-soo, Kim Sun-hwa, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Dae-myung, and Kim Ki-hae to accompany the lead pair as the show's ensemble.

Some members of the cast play ambiguous figures related to the light store. Their worlds intersect between the living and the dead when they engage with the store.

The webtoon offers a good deal of suspense and terror. It will be intriguing to watch how the future adaptation is realized, especially in light of Moving's popularity. The cast list and the drama name are the only things that the network has made public.

It is reportedly Kang Full's fifth endeavor in the enigma psychology drama genre. With more than 150 million views overall, the webtoon version is incredibly popular among readers and fans. Lighting Shop's script will be written by author Kang Full, known for his work on Moving. The new series marks the directorial debut of actor Kim Hee-Won, who previously portrayed a high school teacher in Moving.

More about Park Bo-young's latest drama Daily Dose of Sunshine

Daily Dose of Sunshine follows the story of a mental hospital nurse, played by Park Bo-young, who hides her own mental health problems with a beaming face. Netflix's healing drama Daily Dose of Sunshine, a sharp change of pace for All of Us Are Dead director Lee J.Q., aims to address the pain and issues people carry within themselves without getting proper treatment or care.

In this series, which is based on the same-titled webtoon by Lee Ha-ra, Park Bo-young plays Jung Da-eun, a nurse who is abruptly transferred to the Myungshin University Medical Center's mental ward.

The show's vibrant and sympathetic portrayal of mental health concerns teaches empathy while exhibiting some of the protagonist's naivete. The patients' illnesses are mostly attributed to external sources, simplifying the story but not always reflecting reality.

The calming conclusion to each episode is part of this approach to mental wellness. The physicians and nurses focus on treating the patients' ailments and provide encouraging instructions on how to manage their symptoms.

The upcoming drama, Lighting Shop, starring Park Bo-young, is set to stream worldwide on Disney+. However, the release dates have not been announced yet.