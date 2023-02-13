Paul Stanley: 10 iconic KISS songs by the frontman

If Paul Stanley's name does not ring a bell in the heads of music fans, KISS will surely serve the purpose. One of the integral cogs of the four-man lineup that dared to change the contemporary music of the time, along with some graphic interventions and thematic extravagance, Paul Stanley has long established himself as one of the foremost musicians of his time and ours.

KISS consisted of drummer Peter Criss, lead guitarist Ace Frehley, bass guitarist Gene Simmons, and Paul Stanley, who took up the rhythm duties. Born as Stanley Eisen on January 20, 1952, the Beethoven-loving kid from Queens managed to become one of the most recognized figures in the world.

With KISS' record-breaking reach, it is no surprise that Paul Stanley's songs are an integral part of the catalog that has wowed fans for decades. Here is a look at the top 10 songs by Paul Stanley for KISS.

Detroit Rock City, Modern Day Delilah, and 8 other KISS songs by Paul Stanley

10) Lick it Up (1983)

One of KISS' most popular songs, Lick it Up was one of the first songs by the band to become a pop culture phenomenon. While the band will go on to have greater control over their sound in the coming years, Lick it Up will always be one of the most memorable KISS songs.

9) Modern Day Delilah (2009)

Not one of the most popular or ground-breaking songs from the band, but Paul Stanley and the band made a comeback after eleven years to make this song happen. Hence, it deserves a special place in this list. Modern Day Delilah also managed to peak at number 11 on the US Billboard Airplay chart.

8) Psycho Circus (1998)

Coming from KISS' eighteenth studio album, this title track was written by the band's frontman Paul Stanley and Curt Cuomo. Psycho Circus became one of the biggest mainstream hits of the band, and also the first number-one hit since 1979. This song was released shortly before the band reached its thirtieth anniversary.

7) Heaven’s on Fire (1984)

Hugely memorable, hugely successful, and a total head-banger, Heaven's on Fire is as KISS as things can be. This signature song was a part of Animalize and has been widely considered one of the finest the band has ever produced. While the commercial success of Heaven’s on Fire may have been limited, but any KISS fan can tell how this song fares even in the present day.

6) Hotter than Hell (1974)

Another signature Paul Stanley entry, the rhythm guitarist wrote the song about a potential love interest and a chance encounter. Hotter than Hell was a nightclub favorite in the 1970s and is widely considered Stanley's best lyrical work.

5) Crazy, Crazy Night (1987)

Another defining KISS song, the sleeper hit failed to impress the critics and the crowd in the first go. However, as time passed, Crazy, Crazy Night became one of the songs that KISS fans would go back to time and again.

4) Shout It Out Loud (1974)

One for the connoisseurs, this KISS song was also one of Stanley's earliest works. Originally peaking at over thirty, Shout It Out Loud eventually found its way to the history books and became one of the most loved KISS songs of all time.

3) Strutter (1974)

Another early KISS song that went through a similar arc to Shout It Out Loud, this Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley song is widely considered one of KISS' all-time greatest single releases. The track also became one of the most-desired numbers in the band's live shows, making it one of the most popular KISS songs to ever exist.

2) I Was Made for Lovin’ You (1979)

As the marquee song on their 1979 released album Dynasty, I Was Made for Lovin’ You is arguably the band's greatest hit of all time. Written by Stanley, Desmond Child, and Vini Poncia, the commercial and critical success of I Was Made for Lovin’ You was pivotal in shooting the band to the next level. According to Stanley, he wanted to create a hard-hitting disco song but ended up with this.

1) Detroit Rock City (1976)

Arguably the Back in Black of KISS, Detroit Rock City is one of the greatest songs in the history of rock music. It is almost funny to think that it was a flop when it was released. However, looking back, this Paul Stanley song has traversed dimensions to become one of the most recognized musical pieces in history.

