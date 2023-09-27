Pava LaPere Net Worth: Fortune and more explored as 26-year-old Tech CEO found dead in Baltimore

26-year-old Pava LaPere, founder of EcoMap, was found dead in her apartment in Baltimore on Monday, September 25, 2023. Pava LaPere has also been considered one of the "brightest stars" in Baltimore. The 26-year-old also gained recognition on Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list. Police haven't made any arrests yet in the death case of the tech CEO who ran a $7 million company.

According to the police, someone made a missing person's call for Pava, prior to the police discovering the dead body at her luxury apartment. Forbes mentioned that Pava's company, EcoMap Technologies, had raised over $4 million, and has a very important clientele base.

Baltimore Tech CEO, Pava LaPere's dead body was recovered from her luxury apartment in Mount Vernon, on Monday

On Monday, September 25, 2023, at about 11.30 a.m. local time, authorities arrived at an apartment in Mount Vernon and discovered the dead body of a 26-year-old female. The victim was identified as Pava LaPere, the co-founder and CEO of EcoMap Technologies.

Upon investigation, police further found that the young CEO had sustained blunt-force trauma. The Baltimore Police’s media advisory revealed that a missing person's call was made for Pava, shortly before they responded to her apartment in the 300 block of West Franklin Street and found her dead. It has also been mentioned that the case is currently being handled by the homicide detectives. Police said that an autopsy is pending.

Police have named a suspect, 32-year-old Jason Dean Billingsley, even though no arrests have been made as of yet. Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley disclosed the identity and mentioned that authorities are hunting for him during a press conference, as reported by CNN. Jason faces several charges including first-degree murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. Police have also described him to be "armed and dangerous."

Worley added,

"This individual will kill and he will r*pe. He will do anything he can to cause harm."

Police have not revealed how they have tied the 32-year-old man to the alleged murder of the young CEO. Worley also stated that police believe that the suspect and the victim did not know each other. He further read a message addressed to the suspect, where he said,

"We will find you, so I would ask you to turn yourself in to any officer, any police station."

The Aspen Institute, Meta, the WXR Fund, and the T. Rowe Price Foundation were among the large list of clientele for Pava's $7 million business. The company was primarily made up of a team of 30. CNN was informed by the corporation that its CEO had passed away:

"With profound sadness and shock, EcoMap announces the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved Founder and CEO, Pava LaPere."

The statement further read:

"The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time."

The company had attained new heights under Pava's leadership

Just a month back, in August, the company reportedly reached $8 million in financing. The company further described Pava as "a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader."

It was further stated:

"Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do."

Delali Dzirasa, the CEO of another Baltimore-based business called Fearless, stated to have served as the dead CEO's mentor and to have fond memories of her as a strong leader. Dzirasa has reposted a post on LinkedIn where he mentioned that a vigil will be held on Wednesday, September 27, at 6.30 pm local time to honor Pava LaPere.

He told CNN:

"There is no person on planet Earth that could tell Pava that she couldn’t do something. Even though she was a force, she always made space for other people."

Along with Forbes' 30 Under 30 list, Pava LaPere had also gained recognition in Baltimore’s 40 Under 40 and Maryland’s 25 Under 25 lists for innovation. DailyMail reported that Pava's company had an equal proportion of males and females in the workforce, and also consisted of a significant number of people of color.

She has left behind her parents, Caroline and Frank LaPere, and brother, Nico. Pava's parents have not yet made a statement addressing the tragedy, however, a relative wrote a Facebook post:

"She was on her way to changing the world, but someone took that from her."

Police are investigating the crime to unearth the possible chain of events that led to Pava LaPere's death. They have not determined any motive behind her alleged murder, as of now.